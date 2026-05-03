After a decade and a half of unscripted drama, the Love & Hip Hop franchise is winding down this year. On Friday, VH1 announced that the upcoming limited series Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter will end the reality TV institution.

Due to premiere this fall, The Final Chapter will feature new interviews with cast members from every edition of the franchise — New York, Atlanta, Hollywood, and Miami — plus producers and executives behind the L&HH shows and journalists and cultural critics who were along for the ride, according to a VH1 press release.

“The Love & Hip Hop franchise has always been about the people,” said Lashan Browning, the founder and CEO of Antoinette Media and executive producer of Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter. “The incredible talent who trusted us with their real lives, the exceptional producers who poured themselves into every storyline, my extraordinary team at Antoinette Media who showed up and showed out season after season, and the viewers who were here for all of it. Their dedication is why this franchise resonated for so many years.”

Added Sitarah Pendelton, Executive Vice President of Unscripted at MTVE, “Love & Hip Hop has been a part of the fabric of VH1 and of the culture for over 15 years. This limited series is our love letter to the cast, fans, producers, and everyone who made the franchise a success and forever changed reality television.”

VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York kicked off the franchise in 2011 and featured such cast members as Cardi B and Remy Ma during its 10-season run. Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, boasting cast members like K. Michelle and Yung Joc, expanded the franchise in the following year and later made a move to MTV. Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, featuring Omarion and Soulja Boy among others, aired six seasons on VH1 between 2014 and 2019. And Love & Hip Hop: Miami, which enlisted stars like Trina and Amara La Negra, debuted on VH1 in 2018 before shifting to BET.

There’s still some action before The Final Chapter, however. Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is currently airing Season 13 on MTV, while Love & Hip Hop: Miami airs Season 7 on BET.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Tuesdays, 8/7c, MTV

Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Wednesdays, 8/7c, BET

Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter, Fall 2026, VH1