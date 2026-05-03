‘Boy Meets World’ Cast Mourns Beloved Family Member: ‘Devastated’

What To Know The Boy Meets World cast mourned the loss of David Kendall.

Kendall was remembered for his influential work.

Fans and cast members expressed heartfelt condolences.

The cast of Boy Meets World mourned a beloved family member following the death of David Kendall, a writer, director, and executive producer for the show.

On Saturday, May 2, the Pod Meets World podcast — hosted by Will Friedle (Eric Mattew), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter), and Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence) — shared the sad news on Instagram in an emotional tribute.

“To say that David Kendall was instrumental in the creation of Boy Meets World would be an understatement,” the message began. “He directed, wrote, and executive produced our show, but also helped mold some of TV’s most memorable sitcoms, from Growing Pains to Hannah Montana.”

Additionally, the post noted that Kendall helped “develop Danielle, Will & Rider’s young creative voices” as a co-worker and mentor. He also worked with celebrities like Zendaya, Austin Butler, Miley Cyrus, and the Jonas Brothers early in their careers.

“We are devastated to lose such an important person in our lives, both professionally and personally,” the Boy Meets World cast members shared. “We all kept in touch with David over the past 30 years, and are honored that we were able to share his incredible personality with our Pod Meets World listeners.

To conclude the tribute, they wrote, “We have lost a vital piece of our family — but we ask that the next time you watch the show, especially Seasons 2 & 3 (when he served as showrunner), you think of our beloved Kendall. We love you, David. Rest in peace. No notes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pod Meets World (@podmeetsworldshow)

In the comments, fans of the ’90s sitcom showered Friedle, Strong, and Fishel with condolences and prayers. One Instagram user wrote, “So sorry for your loss of a mentor and a friend 🙏 prayers are with his family.”

Another shared, “Prayers and hugs sent your way. ❤️.”

Someone else echoed, “Oh gosh, so sorry to see this. Sending prayers to you all and his family ❤️.”

A different follower commented, “This is actually so sad. We loved getting to know him these last few years, thanks for sharing his greatness with us.”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user wrote, “One of my favorite parts of the podcast has been getting to hear from the people behind the scenes, who made the show tick, and anything involving him was always amazing to hear. I’m so sorry for the loss you guys.”

Boy Meets World aired for seven seasons from 1993 to 2000. In 2014, a spinoff titled Girl Meets World premiered; it aired for three seasons before ending in 2017.

Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World, streaming on Disney+