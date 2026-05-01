What To Know The teaser for Will Trent‘s Season 4 finale looks ominous.

However, coshowrunner Karine Rosenthal reveals there’ll be a “sense of hope” in store for the characters.

The teaser for Will Trent Season 4’s finale is foreboding. In it, we see Angie (Erika Christensen) and Dr. Seth (Scott Foley) getting into a car accident en route to the hospital as she goes into labor. Plus, Faith (Iantha Richardson) appears to be attacked while on a field mission investigating an apparent kidnapping.

However, according to coshowrunner Karine Rosenthal, fans can expect a “sense of hope” by the end of Tuesday’s (May 5) episode.

“One thing that we wanted to achieve was to end the season with a sense of hope,” Rosenthal told TV Insider. “There was so much darkness and so many tragic and hard things for all of our characters…. We kind of knew we were putting them through the wringer this season and wanted to make sure that we were ending the season with a promise of, ‘It’s not going to be like this forever.’ We’re not planning on turning it into torture porn, I’ll say that.”

As Rosenthal noted there, the episode, titled “Be of Service,” follows a pretty hard season for Will Trent‘s leads. The death of Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn) was the most difficult trial of the season, but we also saw Will (Ramón Rodríguez) struggle with his sanity after being forcibly reunited with his mother’s killer, James Ulster (Greg Germann), and having to rescue his own uncle from Ulster’s daughter… and enduring a near-death experience himself in the process. Plus, there was the matter of Faith being heartbroken after falling in love with a smooth criminal, and more.

The logline for the finale tells us, “A missing college student ignites a frantic search that quickly reveals something far more dangerous than a simple abduction. As the team races to uncover the truth, Angie, on the brink of motherhood, heads to the hospital with Seth.”

We’ll have to wait to find out where that “sense of hope” will come in when Will Trent‘s Sesaon 4 finale airs next week!

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC