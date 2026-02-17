‘Will Trent’ Brings Back Greg Germann’s James Ulster in the Most Surprising Way

Amanda Bell
Comments
WILL TRENT - “… Speaking of Sharks” - Five months after the attack on the GBI, a figure from Will’s past escapes prison, forcing him to defy orders and launch a search that rips open old wounds and threatens to destroy everything he’s fought to rebuild. TUESDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Lynsey Weatherspoon) GREG GERMANN, RAMÓN RODRIGUEZ
Spoiler Alert
Disney / Lynsey Weatherspoon

What To Know

  • The latest episode of Will Trent brought back James Ulster from the dead… sort of.
  • Also, Will’s foster brother Paul came back with a stunning revelation.

[Warning: The following post contains spoilers for Will Trent Season 4 Episode 7, “Call Paul.”]

We knew Tuesday’s (February 17) episode would see the return of Mark-Paul Gosselaar, reprising his role as Will’s (Ramón Rodríguez) quasi-antagonist former foster brother, Paul Campano, but what we didn’t expect was to see Greg Germann‘s James Ulster again.

As Will investigated a murder that turned out to be connected to a series of deadly crimes, he had to delve into the mindset of the perpetrators and envision that thirst for violence firsthand. Putting himself into the shoes of the killers, though, had the unintended consequence of bringing back James as a mind ghost.

Yes, James — the sadistic serial killer who died earlier in the season after stepping into the line of fire of a shot from his girlfriend, intended for Will — relished the sight of Will picturing himself as the attackers. Indeed, before James died, he told Will that he was more like him than he’d like to believe — a twisted consequence of being his mother’s killer was James’ paternal feelings for Will — and here, the imagined version of James felt justified in that perspective.

'Will Trent': Mark-Paul Gosselaar Finally Returns! (PHOTOS)
Related

'Will Trent': Mark-Paul Gosselaar Finally Returns! (PHOTOS)

Will, you started this. It wasn’t me who made up some imaginary you for playtime. Why am I even here?” he taunted. “No, this is who you are… Stop with your do-gooder crap. You can’t hide from me. You’re here for the killers. You like it.”

After Will then stabbed faux James in the gut with a pair of yard clippers and said with resolve, “This is what I want,” he was horrified to see it was actually the victim who lay on the ground. “No, that’s not what I meant. I didn’t mean to kill him. I meant to kill you!”

It was all in his head, of course, and when Paul roused him out of his daydreamed nightmare, it took a moment for Will to return to reality and control his outburst. Paul understood he was simply lost in his thoughts from the stress of the job, but Will was still devastated by his own behavior.

WILL TRENT - “CALL PAUL” - A chilling suburban murder pushes Will and Faith into the mind of a meticulous killer. As his empathy edges toward obsession, the return of Paul Campano, his volatile former foster brother, threatens to unravel both the case and Will’s inner balance. TUESDAY, FEB. 17 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Matt Miller) MARK-PAUL GOSSELAAR, RAMÓN RODRIGUEZ

Disney / Matt Miller

In the end, when Will and Paul found themselves entrapped by the killers, Will had one of the killers in his hands and seemed compelled to take the man’s life … until Paul stepped in to drop the guy with a giant jug of water to the head.

Paul later helped Will to remember that their decades-long feud wasn’t actually begun by him; Will attacked Paul first when he joined the home. This led Will to realize his struggles with self-control and rage weren’t new — this has been going on since he was a child.

So was Will really tempted to do the unthinkable and prove James right? And is this the last we’ve seen of Paul and/or Ulster, or will they be back as the sort of good and bad angels guiding Will now? We’ll have to watch and find out!

Elsewhere in the episode, a newcomer at Atlanta PD, Sam Atkins, impressed Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) and Franklin (Kevin Daniels) with his slide maneuver to capture a skunk, earning the spot in the APB’s softball team left open by Angie (Erika Christensen).

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC

Will Trent key art
Ramón Rodríguez

Ramón Rodríguez

Erika Christensen

Erika Christensen

Iantha Richardson

Iantha Richardson

Jake McLaughlin

Jake McLaughlin

Sonja Sohn

Sonja Sohn

Gina Rodriguez

Gina Rodriguez

Full Cast & Crew

ABC

Series

2023–

TV14

Crime drama

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Will Trent ›

Will Trent




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Shemar Moore, Vivica A. Fox - 'Young and the Restless'
1
Shemar Moore & Vivica A. Fox to Make Epic ‘Y&R’ Return
Billy Flynn - 'The Young and the Restless'
2
Billy Flynn Finally Bids Farewell to ‘DAYS’ Chad DiMera After 12 Years
Melissa O'Neil as Lucy— 'The Rookie' Season 8 Episode 7
3
Melissa O’Neil Explains Lucy’s Post-Adrenaline Crash on ‘The Rookie’
Ann Curry announcing her exit in 2012, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie hugging following Matt Lauer's firing in 2017, and the 'Today' stars announcing the death of Sheinelle Jones' husband in 2025
4
How ‘Today’ Has Dealt With Its Hosts’ Tragedies On Air
Nathan Fillion, Deric Augustin, and Eric Winter — 'The Rookie'
5
‘The Rookie’: Eric Winter Explains Tim’s Reaction to Miles Going Rogue