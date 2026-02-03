‘Will Trent’ Drops a Devastating Twist for Faith

What To Know The latest episode of Will Trent was a doozy for Iantha Richardson’s Faith.

After meeting a handsome beau at a bar, she learned there was much more to him than met the eye.

[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for Will Trent Season 4 Episode 5, “Nice to Meet You, Malcolm.”]

If it’s too good to be true, well, it probably is. And Faith (Iantha Richardson) found that out the hard way in the latest episode of Will Trent.

As she and Will (Ramón Rodríguez) investigated the murder of a matchmaking mogul — ultimately discovering that his business partner was paid to take him out to cover up a sexual assault — she was unknowingly entangling herself in another mystery that Angie (Erika Christensen) and Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) were tracking.

Their case involved a bank heist wherein the perpetrators wore animal masks and broke into safety deposit boxes to swipe sensitive materials about a bioweapon and, along the way, shot and killed a guy who was in the wrong ATM box at the wrong time.

Since the robbers had cut off most of the cameras in the process, there was very little visual evidence, save for what little was captured by the ATM’s camera. But the lens did manage to snap a shot of one burglar’s tattoo, and they traced it back to a local artist and, after some more sleuthing, to its owner.

That turned out to be none other than Malcolm (Devaughn Nixon), the handsome beau who’d been sweeping Faith off of her feet for days after meeting at a bar. Malcolm seemed perfect on the surface — the owner of a swanky hotel who could summon up pastries from the restaurant below and rent out the entire movie theater to watch Say Anything with her. So Faith was smitten with him right away.

Unfortunately, when Will got pulled into the case and showed up to look in on the suspect, he saw that Faith was there, merrily grilling out with her mystery guy, who was now Atlanta’s most wanted.

Will called to warn Faith of the circumstances and, after a beat of disbelief, reality sunk in for her.

Will then asked Faith not to give Malcolm any clues that the GBI was onto him, and now we’re left with the cliffhanger question of, how can she possibly do that? Surely, she won’t be able to pretend to be as blissed out as she was before — especially with a very clearly broken heart. To be continued…

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC