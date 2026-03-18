‘Will Trent’ Preview: Will Hunts for Adelaide — With James Ulster’s Help? (VIDEO)

What To Know Will Trent will resume the hunt for Uncle Antonio and Adelaide on Tuesday’s episode.

Here, a sneak peek reveals how James Ulster’s ghost might finally come into good use in the search.

If you were worried about Will’s (Ramón Rodríguez) safety after that cliffhanger ending of Will Trent this week, the preview for next Tuesday’s (March 24) new episode should put that to rest … at least, for now.

In the look-ahead for the next episode, titled “I Hear It Now, I Was Good,” Will wakes up to Angie (Erika Christensen) at his hospital bedside as he recovers from the venomous spider bite he got in Puerto Rico. She then reveals that Adelaide (Mallory Jansen) has been spotted in Brazil after escaping from the remote jungle prison he put her into before he collapsed.

Will needs to find Adelaide, of course, because not only is she the person who impersonated her dead serial killer dad, James Ulster (Greg Germann), to court his fans to kill on her behalf, but she is also responsible for the abduction of his Uncle Antonio (John Ortiz).

But is Adelaide the real monster? After Will and Angie soon discover that Adelaide’s mother, who’d had a one-time romantic interlude with Ulster decades before, kept her locked in a wardrobe as punishment when she was a child, they can sympathize with her more — rotten childhoods are something these two detectives know about all too well from their own shared history in the foster system, after all.

“Abusive mother, no friends. It makes sense that Adelaide would start a network,” Angie notes in the preview.

Their empathy might just be the tool they need to bring Antonio home safely, though. Since Brazil is a bit out of their jurisdiction, they’ll need to interrogate their suspect in custody, who was responsible for the other Antonio’s death, to get to Adelaide.

“The only person he wants to talk to is James Ulster,” Angie cautions.

“I can work with that,” Will says.

Angie doesn’t know it, but Will has a direct line to James Ulster — at least, the imagined spirit of him, who visits Will at the most inopportune moments. Could the serial killer specter finally prove himself useful to Will in this investigation by giving him the words Will needs to get answers? We’ll see when the next episode airs.

For now, Ramón Rodríguez has left us with this clue about how the events of this week’s episode will inform what’s ahead, telling TV Insider, “This is going to be a big catalyst in terms of just the rest of the season and the stories we’ll get into, with trying to find his uncle, with Adelaide. This will be an ongoing thing, which is a very exciting thing for me. When we first were talking to creative about this episode, and we realized this is going to be a springboard for what’s to come, that’s a really fun thing for us.”

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC