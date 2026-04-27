Sonja Sohn Promises ‘Will Trent’ Fans Explanation About Her Exit

What To Know Sonja Sohn is speaking out once again about her unexpected exit from Will Trent.

In a new social media post, the actress promises more “BTS” details and “tea” about what really happened.

Sonja Sohn is speaking out again about her departure from Will Trent. The actress, who played GBI Deputy Director Amanda Wagner for all four seasons, made a surprise exit two weeks ago, but the outpouring of viewer support hasn’t slowed, and she decided to bring her message straight to fans.

In a video posted on her Instagram feed, Sohn said, “Team Amanda, come through, come through, come through. OK, ya’ll gotta stop acting up, all right? I can’t answer all of you guys at one time, and we’ve got to let old girl go. OK? Yeah, because I’ve got a future, too, and I’ve got my own breaking news: I interrupted my trilogy for AmandaLand, OK? So if you’re an Amanda fan, can I invite you to be a Sonja Sohn fan? Would you like to come with me and learn my own personal breaking news? And I promise you in the coming weeks, I’ll have a little bit of Amanda BTS for you. I’ll have a little announcement about where you can experience me next. But right now, ya’ll got to give me a little break and let me finish the last three chapters of my book, so ya’ll can see really, really the powerhouse of material I’ve got coming to you.”

Sohn captioned the video with an additional promise to share some “tea” about her Will Trent exit, writing, “TEAM AMANDA & all my @willtrentabc fans — Y’all know one monkey don’t stop no show in #hollywood There’s plenty of room on these airwaves for everybody! Y’all have me in my feelings AND ever SO EXCITED to bring you the best work of my career. REMEMBER these words I live by . . . Circumstances don’t happen to you, they happen FOR YOU. Trust and believe. I’m JUST hitting my stride. #thebestisyettocome #followｍe #staytuned #moretea 2come:).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonja Sohn (@sonjasohn)

Sohn previously spoke out on social media about her exit from Will Trent and indicated it wasn’t her decision to leave, calling it a “pink slip.”

“When they give you the pink slip … you love up on your fans,” she wrote to caption a video to fans.

In that address, she said, “Once you get the pink slip, it’s just a job. I got a job like you got a job. It’s just a job. Actors are really low people on the totem pole when it comes down to the big structure. When you get a pink slip, you don’t ask about it. You just say goodbye.”

Sohn also teased at the time that she was working on a memoir about her experiences as a long-time actress, including, “the first time I almost got written off a show on The Wire.”

Amanda Wagner was killed off in the April 14 episode when she was on a solo investigation associated with Will’s (Ramon Rodriguez) search for Adelaide (Mallory Jansen). The subsequent episode honored the character with a memorial service featuring touching speeches about Amanda’s legacy.

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC