What To Know The teaser for next week’s new Will Trent episode promises the return of Adelaide.

The estranged daughter of serial killer James Ulster kidnapped Will’s uncle Antonio in Puerto Rico and hadn’t been seen since.

Adelaide (Mallory Jansen) is back on Will Trent. In Tuesday (April 7) night’s episode, the bloodthirsty daughter of James Ulster (Greg Germann) resurfaced after abducting Will’s (Ramón Rodríguez) uncle, Antonio (John Ortiz), in Puerto Rico, with a menacing phone call in which she promised an impending visit. Now, the look-ahead to next week’s episode, forebodingly titled “The Blank Expanse of Nothing,” is here and shows her arrival.

In the above-embedded preview, Will consults with his own therapist, Dr. Roach (Margaret Cho), about the case, and she warns him that her “pathology is unpredictable” but “she tried to kill you… a few times!” In response, he corrects that it was just twice. He then gets another call from Adelaide and demands proof of life.

We don’t get to see whether Antonio is alive and well or not, but Adelaide offers proof of life in herself, as she invites Will to sit with her at a bar.

It also looks like Will may be keeping these calls a secret from his team, as boss Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn) doesn’t seem to know about them yet — until a colleague at the FBI gives her a warning about it. Dun dun dun…

Elsewhere in the teaser, we see Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson) and Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) having their hands full with a bearded assailant while investigating their case.

The description for the episode tells us, “Faith and Ormewood investigate a girl’s alien abduction claim and uncover a darker truth,” and, “Amanda uncovers FBI warnings about Adelaide and a mysterious ‘Commander’ figure linked to Will.”

There are just a few weeks left in Will Trent‘s fourth season, and this abduction story has been a pivotal part of the second half so far. As Ramón Rodríguez told TV Insider in mid-March, the reintroduction of Antonio was meant to serve as a “springboard” for the entire back half.

“This is going to be a big catalyst in terms of just the rest of the season and the stories we’ll get into, with trying to find his uncle, with Adelaide. This will be an ongoing thing, which is a very exciting thing for me,” the actor-director said. “When we first were talking to creative about this episode, and we realized this is going to be a springboard for what’s to come, that’s a really fun thing for us.”

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC