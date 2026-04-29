Al Roker Shares How ‘Today’ Cast Are Supporting Savannah Guthrie on Set

What To Know Al Roker shared how the Today cast has been supporting Savannah Guthrie since her return to the show.

Savannah previously took two months away from the series amid her mother Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

Roker exclusively told TV Insider how the Today cast has shown their love for his PBS Kids series, Weather Hunters.

No one is happier than the Today cast and crew about Savannah Guthrie‘s return to the show.

Savannah made her long-awaited return to the NBC morning show on April 6. The anchor had been absent from the series since February 2, as her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing in Tucson, Arizona, the day prior.

“I just like looking over here,” Roker said while looking over at Savannah and Craig Melvin at the anchors’ desk on the April 6 episode. Blowing a kiss, he told Savannah, “Good to see you, my dear.”

While exclusively chatting to TV Insider about the upcoming Mother’s Day episode of his PBS Kids series, Weather Hunters, Roker said he and the rest of the Today cast are continuing to support Savannah in any way they can.

“We’re just there for her, whatever she needs,” he stated. “She does not want to be treated any differently than she would have before all of this happened, but we’re there for her. And whatever she needs, we’re there to bring it and to help her with it.”

During her absence, Roker and his colleagues showed their support for Savannah by sporting yellow ribbon pins and decorating Studio 1A with yellow flowers. (Arizona locals have adorned tributes outside of Nancy’s home with yellow ribbons and flowers.)

Authorities have yet to name any persons of interest as the investigation continues. Savannah and her family have been cleared as suspects and have offered a reward of up to $1 million for information on Nancy’s whereabouts.

Just as the Today cast is continuing to support Savannah, they have also shown their support for Roker’s children’s series, Weather Hunters. “That’s been the nice thing is that my Today show family, their kids have kind of watched it and enjoyed it,” he told TV Insider.

Weather Hunters, which premiered last year, stars Roker as a father who teaches his kids lessons about the ins and outs of weather. The series has featured several guest stars during its debut season, including Sheryl Lee Ralph and LeVar Burton, and Roker has a dream list of celebrities he would like to see join the show.

“I would love to have Oprah [Winfrey] maybe make an appearance,” he shared. “I’d love to have, maybe, President [Barack Obama] and Mrs. [Michelle] Obama. That would be terrific.”

Roker said he’d also love to have his “TV weather compatriots” appear on the animated show, such as Good Morning America‘s Sam Champion or ABC News’ Lee Goldberg. “Or maybe some of my Today show cast members show up as part of the news team that [my character] Al works at, because he’s a TV weatherman. I mean, boy, the sky’s the limit.”

He added, “That’s the beauty of animation. Anybody can show up, as long as you can get them in front of a microphone.”

Weather Hunters, New Episode, Monday, May 4, PBS Kids

Today, Weekdays, 7am, NBC