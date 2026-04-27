Nancy Guthrie 911 Calls Mystery: Why Key Details Are Being Withheld

What To Know Retired detective Bob Gilliam explained that key details are being withheld in the Nancy Guthrie case to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

Gilliam also explains why he believes multiple suspects were involved in the abduction.

This theory contrasts with a former FBI agent, who maintains there is no evidence indicating more than one offender.

A retired police detective has shared his theories on why key information in the Nancy Guthrie case, including 911 calls, has not been made public, noting how it could jeopardize the ongoing investigation.

Appearing on a recent episode of Chris McDonough’s The Interview Room, former detective Bob Gilliam said that investigators are likely withholding certain details to protect the investigation.

“I don’t think we’re going to hear the 911 calls for a while, and there could be a myriad of reasons for that,” he shared. “There’s probably some investigative information in there that the detectives don’t want out to the public.”

As for whether the 911 calls could be released to the public soon, Gilliam said, “Don’t hold your breath. I think it’s going to be quite a while before we hear anything like that.”

Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Today’s Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since the early hours of February 1, when police believe she was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. While investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and a description of that individual, no suspects have been named.

Gilliam also told McDonough that he believes there was more than one suspect involved in the alleged abduction. “I think it would be difficult for one person to get Nancy out of the home, regardless of what condition she was in, to get her out of the home, to get her in a vehicle, and get her out of there without some type of a discovery, whether it’s from a neighbor or whatever,” he explained.

His main reason for believing there was more than one kidnapper is that the masked individual “in my opinion, had a radio in his pocket… And you don’t take a radio to a crime scene if you’re the only suspect.”

Gilliam was referring to theories that the masked suspect had something in his pocket that appeared to have an antenna. Some have speculated it could have been a Wi-Fi jammer, while others believe it was a walkie-talkie or a two-way radio.

Former homicide sergeant John Lamb, who was also a guest on the podcast, agreed with Gilliam, adding, “My belief is that we’re talking about certainly two, potentially three; two abductors, one person in transport vehicle who was also acting as a lookout.”

This contradicts the theory put forward by former FBI agent and profiler Jim Clemente, who told Brian Entin Investigates last week that he believes there was only one suspect involved in Nancy’s abduction.

“There’s no evidence to me that there are more than one offender here,” Clemente stated. “If there was three different shoe print patterns in the blood stains… that would tell me something. I don’t see it. I’m not aware of that evidence.”