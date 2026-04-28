‘General Hospital’ Star Kirsten Storms’ Ex Brandon Barash Obtains Restraining Order Against Her

What To Know Brandon Barash obtained an emergency restraining order against his ex-wife Kirsten Storms, citing concerns about her mental health.

Barash’s court filings allege Storms has experienced housing instability, delusions, and possible substance abuse.

Storms currently retains supervised visitation rights with their daughter, but a judge will review the restraining order this week.

Brandon Barash has obtained an emergency restraining order against his ex-wife, General Hospital star Kirsten Storms, after he claimed she was suffering from a mental health crisis.

According to TMZ, Barash, who also starred alongside Storms on General Hospital, said he feared for their 12-year-old daughter’s well-being after Storms was exhibiting concerning behavior. Barash and Storms divorced in 2016, and the former got remarried in 2025.

After remarrying, Barash moved to Nashville, with Storms also moving to the city to help their daughter adjust. However, in the court documents, obtained by TMZ, Barash claimed that “instability with housing has been a recurring theme” for his ex-wife. He noted that Storms was sued by her landlord and had no permanent residence from September 2024 to June 2025.

Barash said Storms was living out of hotels but frequently changed rooms because she was convinced that people were “following her and the child to her room.” He also claimed he loaned her $5,000 for a car, which she has yet to repay.

He went on to claim that Storms reached out to him in May 2025 and told him she was “experiencing delusions and hallucinations” and “didn’t think she should have the child for her parenting time.” His current wife helped get Storms into hospital, where she was put on a psychiatric hold. However, once she left the hospital, she allegedly acted as if nothing had happened.

Barash claimed Storms called him again in November 2025 and told him that people were breaking into her apartment, removing items, and putting them in her car to “mess with her.” He also said a friend of Storms told him she believes the soap star is abusing Adderall and possibly other substances.

Earlier this month, Storms took to her Instagram to share doorbell camera footage of an attempted break-in at her apartment. She also claimed that someone was trying to access her cell phone and iCloud accounts.

Barash has asked the court for Storms to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Storms, who recently returned to General Hospital after a six-month hiatus, is still allowed “supervised visitation with their daughter” for now, but a judge is scheduled to review the restraining order this week.