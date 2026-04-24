Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Trump in ‘Alternative’ White House Correspondents’ Dinner Speech

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Trump in his ‘alternative’ White House Correspondents’ Association dinner speech.

Kimmel’s speech included jokes targeting Trump, his associates, First Lady Melania Trump, and references to the Epstein files.

He criticized Trump as a ‘trembling drama queen who’s scared of comedy.’

Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t happy about President Trump breaking tradition by not having a comedian at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, so he offered to do the job himself.

“At the Correspondent’s Dinner, typically, someone funny shows up and roasts the luminaries and the president and everyone,” the late-night host said on Thursday’s (April 23) Jimmy Kimmel Live! “But our president is a delicate snowflake with the thinnest fat skin skin of any human being ever, and that means there’s gonna be no comedian this year.”

Kimmel thought it would be a good idea to take a page from the Kid Rock alternative Super Bowl Halftime show and “do some of the jokes a comedian might do if our president wasn’t a trembling drama queen who’s scared of comedy.”

The comedian then donned a tuxedo and stood behind a lectern to deliver his All-American White House Correspondents’ Dinner speech. Kimmel made a scathing speech, making jokes about Trump and his associates, First Lady Melania Trump, and the Epstein files.

“I’m happy you decided to stay, Mr. President, and don’t worry, if we bruise your ego, it’ll only make your hands look less disgusting,” Kimmel quipped as the camera cut to footage of a smiling Trump.

“The president didn’t want me to tell any jokes about him tonight, but he also didn’t want to pay me $130,000 to shut up,” he continued, referencing Trump’s alleged affair and payoff with Stormy Daniels. “So, here we are. Sorry, mushroom d**k.”

Kimmel joked, “President Trump has accomplished so much during his second term. He passed new incentives for oil and gas. He put the brakes on solar and wind. That will be your legacy, sir: breaking wind and passing gas.”

Turning his attention to the First Lady, Kimmel said, “You have the glow of an expectant widow.” He also referenced her self-titled documentary film, which he noted has “10 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a website named after her husband’s testicles.”

“Before we go any further: Melania, this is Donald. Donald, this is Melania,” Kimmel added, introducing each to the other. “That was my impression of Jeffrey Epstein.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.