‘Today’s Craig Melvin Shares Sweet Birthday Message for Son Delano

Craig Melvin‘s son is one year away from being a teenager, and Today fans can’t believe how much he’s grown up.

Melvin’s wife, Lindsay Czarniak, took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 10, to wish their son, Delano, a Happy 12th Birthday. “A friend of mine said ‘don’t blink’ and she’s right. Here we are – at 12!” she captioned the joint post. “We are grateful for every moment (and every hug) with this crew. Happy birthday to the incredible kid we adore and who made us proud parents one sunny Sunday in March of 2014:).”

The post featured several photos of Delano’s birthday celebrations, which included going out for a hibachi dinner and enjoying birthday cake at home. Delano is the oldest of Melvin and Czarniak’s two children, including daughter Dybil, who was born in November 2016.

Fans sent Delano their own birthday wishes in the post’s comments. “Happy Birthday!!!! Love watching your kids grow up! (When you think about how fast 12 years went by, just think in 12 more he’ll be 24! Mind blowing, isn’t it? Enjoy all the moments),” one user commented. Another added, “It’s unbelievable how fast the years pass!!! Enjoy and cherish as much as you can! Happy 12th birthday to your son 🎂.”

Someone else shared, “They both are growing [too] fast Happy Birthday.” Another person posted, “Happy Birthday Dell enjoy your special day 🎂🎁🥳.” A separate user commented, “Happy Birthday Buddy. Thank you for sharing your beautiful family with us Craig.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Melvin gave his son Delano a special birthday shout-out on Today after greeting fans on the 30 Rockefeller Center Plaza. “I just want to take a quick moment for a special birthday wish. My son, Delano, is 12 years old today,” he said. “So, happy birthday, son. We love you.”

Melvin’s Today colleagues couldn’t believe Delano turned 12, and shared their congratulations. Al Roker, for his part, stated, “I love how each of the kids looks exactly like their counterpart.” Melvin agreed, noting that Delano favors his looks while Sybil looks more like Czarniak.

Last month, Melvin commemorated Black History Month by opening up about how he and Czarniak navigate raising biracial children. “I remember reading something years ago about the idea that biracial children, at some point in their lives, begin to identify with a race,” he wrote in a Today.com article published on February 27. “I was a bit incredulous about whether it was true, but since then, I’ve also heard it from other parents of mixed-race children. For some, it happens when they are young, and for others, it may not be until they are older or they become parents.”

Melvin noted that he and Czarniak “deliberately” expose their children to both of their families’ backgrounds, sharing, “We’ve introduced them to Black history as well as Polish history, which is Lindsay’s ancestry. For example, during the holidays, we go out of our way to incorporate as many Polish and African-American traditions as possible. Every January, we make the kids watch — from beginning to end — the entire ‘I Have A Dream’ speech, and it always sparks conversation and questions.”

