‘Today’s Dylan Dreyer Shares Photos of Family’s California Spring Break Trip

What To Know Dylan Dreyer shared photos from her family’s recent California vacation via social media.

The meteorologist was absent from Today last week while enjoying spring break with her three sons.

Dreyer officially filed for divorce from the father of her kids, Brian Fichera, last month.

Before Dylan Dreyer returned to Today‘s Studio 1A on Monday, April 13, she took to social media to share glimpses of her family’s spring break trip.

The meteorologist was absent from the NBC morning show the entirety of last week, as she was the latest of the show’s hosts to take a week-long spring break with their family. Weekend Today‘s Laura Jarrett and NBC News personalities Emilie Ikeda and Savannah Sellers filled in for Dreyer throughout the week on the third hour of Today. (Dreyer returned to the show on Monday, April 13.)

Dreyer posted several photos from her West Coast getaway via Instagram on Saturday, April 11. “California sunshine and best friends…just a perfect family getaway!!” she captioned the upload.

The post’s first slides featured snaps of Dreyer’s three sons — Calvin, Oliver, and Rusty — exploring a picturesque park. Other pics showed Dylan and her kids spending time with friends on land and at the beach, as well as a photo of all three boys watching TV on the plane ride home to New York.

“Wherever you were in CA, it was gorgeous!” one fan commented underneath the post. Another added, “Oh Dylan your boys are growing so fast. Looks like a lot of fun happening. I love all the smiles and you have a beautiful family.”

Someone else gushed, “What a wonderful vacation! The boys are getting so big. Have an enjoyable, relaxing time!” A different person posted, “Dylan!! So much enjoy watching your boys grow!! You are doing a great job Mama!!” A separate commenter shared, “Happy you all got to get away to the beautiful beaches of California.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc)

Another person reflected, “Such a beautiful family. They are growing up so fast. If only we can slow down time. Enjoy these days!” A different user commented, “As a Mom who’s been in the same stage of life as you: Bravo!!! Those are healthy, happy boys, and I hope you are, too! Life is tough but moms are tougher!”

Dreyer shares her kids with her estranged husband, Brian Fichera. Back in July 2025, Dreyer revealed via Instagram that the two had separated a few months prior and were continuing to co-parent their children. People confirmed last month that Dreyer had officially filed for divorce from Fichera on March 10.

Earlier this month, Dreyer launched her first-ever Today podcast, titled The Parent Chat. A new episode dropped during her week-long show break. During the Thursday, April 9, episode, she opened up about her parenting expectations changed after becoming a mom.

“I always said I would never let my kids sing at the table, or [let] chaos happen at the table. Now, we’ve got harmonicas. We’ve got dancing,” she said of a clop of her kids singing and playing instruments at the dinner table. “I mean, if that video played on and on, [the] kids are lifting up their shirts, I don’t know to who. To me? I’ve seen that before. Like, what are you showing me at this point? But [it’s] just madness.

She added, “I just look at it, like, my kids are having so much fun. And if they look back at dinner time as a fun time — I mean, look at the joy, look at the happiness, look at the laughter. Those are the memories that those kids are going to have. And as long as you’re all together, I mean, sometimes you just got to let the rules of dinner time go away.”

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