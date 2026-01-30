Willie Geist Gets Emotional About Kids Growing Up as He Shares Family Photos

What To Know Willie Geist shared his emotional experience of dropping off his 18-year-old daughter Lucie at college, describing the anticipation as harder than the actual goodbye.

He expressed relief and happiness seeing Lucie thrive and enjoy her new college life, which eased his initial anxiety about her leaving home.

Geist reflected on the bittersweet milestone, emphasizing the pride in seeing his daughter ready for independence and recalling advice that a confident send-off means successful parenting.

Morning Joe co-anchor Willie Geist was a proud dad as he dropped off his 18-year-old daughter Lucie at college this past fall, but he admitted it was “sad to say goodbye.”

Speaking to People at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on January 13, Geist opened up about his daughter’s milestone moment, admitting that he found “the anticipation of her leaving much worse than the actual act of her leaving.”

“She’s so happy at school, and she loves it so much that if she’s happy, my wife and I are happy. So it kind of relieves all that anxiety,” the Sunday Today host added.

Geist continued, “It’s obviously a huge step in her life, but we’re so happy for her that all that anxious energy and tension that was building over the summer, and what’s it going to be like when she leaves…actually, it was sad to say goodbye… But the minute she went, she was thrilled and happy. So we’re good.”

On May 24, 2003, Geist married his high school sweetheart, Christina Sharkey, in Humacao, Puerto Rico. The couple went on to welcome two children, daughter Lucie Joy Geist, born in June 2007, and son George William Geist, born in July 2009.

Geist occasionally shares family photos on his Instagram page, including one from a New York Knicks game back in December with his daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willie Geist (@williegeist)

He also opened up about Lucie starting college on Today with Jenna & Friends last September. “It was sad in the moment when we said goodbye, but because she is so happy and we realized she is so ready,” he said, sharing similar sentiments to what he told People.

“You realize all that you’ve poured into this person for 18 years is now paying off, and she can handle herself. And she’s happy and she’s good,” Geist stated, even though he admitted the hug goodbye was “a little teary.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Sharkey Geist (@christinasharkeygeist)

The news anchor also shared some advice from a friend, who once told him, “When you drop [your kids] off at college, if they don’t look back, you’ve done it right.”

“She maybe gave a little [look back], but then she just kind of hopped up the stairs and went on to this new chapter,” Geist shared. “And she’s doing great. So it was beautiful.”