Nancy Guthrie Kidnappers Blasted Over Their ‘Integrity’ by Ex-FBI Agent

What To Know A former FBI agent slammed Nancy Guthrie’s kidnappers for acting in ‘bad faith.’

He pointed to the abductors’ method of allegedly sending ransom notes in a public manner and more.

Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 and no suspects have been arrested.

A former FBI agent broke down why he’s so frustrated with the people who abducted Nancy Guthrie. Steve Moore appeared on the April 20 episode of Brian Entin Investigates with NewsNation’s Brian Entin and spoke about the case.

“The problem I have here is the kidnappers, or the people demanding the ransom, were negotiating in bad faith from day one,” Moore said. “They would provide no proof of life. They didn’t take Nancy’s safety into consideration, according to physical evidence at the scene. Everything they did was in bad faith.”

He compared the situation to “negotiating with Iran,” adding, “They can say that they’re going to do something, but we sure don’t trust them to do anything because they’ve never demonstrated any bit of integrity or good faith in the investigation.”

Various media outlets, including TMZ, received ransom notes in the early days after Guthrie was reported missing on February 1. While none of them were ever publicly verified to be legitimate, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings publicly stated that they believed two of the notes were legitimate and said they would pay the ransom if they were given proof that their mother was still alive.

“One of the main issues that makes them seem like non-serious is that they wanted the negotiations basically public,” Moore continued. “They wanted to go through TMZ. They wanted to go through TV networks.” Moore reiterated that whoever wrote the ransom notes made sure that they would be publicized.

As for why Savannah and her siblings never paid the ransom, Moore explained that the FBI probably theorized the kidnappers “weren’t going to play the game where someone dictated the terms.”

No suspects have been arrested in Guthrie’s disappearance. A masked man was caught on the 84-year-old’s doorbell camera on the night she disappeared, but he has not been identified. The FBI is currently analyzing DNA (a hair sample, reportedly) found at the scene in hopes that it can lead them to the perpetrator.