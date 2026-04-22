What To Know Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson’s HGTV show Married to Real Estate was canceled in 2025.

The couple announced that they now have two more shows coming out and explained what to expect from them.

Sherrod and Jackson did not share where the shows will air or when they will premiere.

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson were blindsided when HGTV canceled their show Married to Real Estate in 2025. However, the two have continued their venture in real estate and design, and have been teasing their fans about a potential return to television in recent months.

Now, the couple is finally spilling some details about what’s coming up. In an interview with USA Today, Sherrod and Jackson revealed that they actually have two new shows coming out: Home Abroad With Egypt and Mike and Deserving Design.

Although they did not share premiere dates or reveal where these series’ will be airing, Sherrod explained, “These shows reflect all the things that are important to us. For those who have watched us for years, they know we believe in giving back and paying it forward. That is what we are passionate about. At the core, these projects speak to our desire to help people, to build a legacy, and to use real estate and design to build impact.”

Married to Real Estate premiered in 2022 and aired for four seasons before HGTV announced its cancellation. It was just one of the network’s shows to get the axe amid a major programming change in 2025.

“Viewers saw us in our first step of bringing our companies together under one roof,” Sherrod explained. “They saw us introduce Indigo Road to the world. There’s one thing to open doors to a business, it’s another to build and scale a sustainable business that’s rooted in care and satisfaction. So we have been building out this business that we can truly be proud of.”

She also confirmed her and her husband’s goal of doing what’s best for their clients. “We help our clients find clarity by grounding every decision in how they live,” Sherrod said. “We don’t design for trends because trends fade, but lifestyle doesn’t.”