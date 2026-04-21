New ‘Jeopardy!’ Sports Spinoff to Be Hosted by Joe Buck

We’ll take another Jeopardy! spinoff for this summer, Ken. ESPN Jeopardy! is the latest addition to the Jeopardy! universe. It will be hosted by Monday Night Football announcer Joe Buck.

Buck has provided coverage for six Super Bowls, 24 World Series, and five U.S. Open golf tournaments. He also hosts talk shows Joe Buck Live on HBO, and Undeniable with Joe Buck on DirecTV’s Audience Network. He had a podcast, Daddy Issues with Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson with actor Oliver Hudson.

Front Office Sports dropped the news on April 21 after executive producer Michael Davies teased that a new spinoff was coming soon. He has been teasing a sports-based Jeopardy! for a while, saying he was very excited about it.

ESPN Jeopardy! will air exclusively on Hulu and Disney+ this summer. An exact premiere date has not yet been announced. A source told FOS that the program may also run on linear TV on ABC and ESPN’s streaming platforms this summer.

Although Jeopardy! (and Wheel of Fortune) began streaming on Hulu and Peacock this season, ESPN will be the second Jeopardy! spinoff to air initially on a streaming platform. Pop Culture Jeopardy!, which premieres on May 11, originated on Amazon Prime Video and will air Season 2 on Netflix.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! is also the only other spin-off version of the game show that is not hosted by Ken Jennings. Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost leads three teams through pop culture questions.

Buck is no stranger to Jeopardy!. He previously hosted a week of the syndicated game show in 2021 after Alex Trebek‘s death.

Jeopardy! previously aired Sports Jeopardy! on Crackle from 2014 to 2016, which was hosted by Dan Patrick. That spinoff wasn’t as popular.

ESPN Jeopardy! is reportedly set to have celebrity contestants from the ESPN world. NFL analyst Mina Kimes could make an appearance as she has played Celebrity Jeopardy!.

It is not clear if this means sports-related questions won’t appear on the syndicated version of the show. Check back here for updates when we have them.

ESPN Jeopardy!, this summer, stream on Hulu and Disney+