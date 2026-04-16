‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Wonder About Jamie Ding Study Habits As Super Champ Goes For Win No. 25

How does he know the answer to all of those clues? Jeopardy! fans wondered what Jamie Ding‘s study habits are, as he has had about 75 percent runaway wins during his 24-game streak.

As he went for win number 25 on April 16, Ding, from Lawrenceville, New Jersey, joined the top five contestants of all-time for most consecutive wins. He has a 24-day total of $667,000. The bureaucrat and law student faced off against Andrew Younger, from San Diego, California, and Erin Adams, from Orlando, Florida, on Thursday. Warning: Spoilers for the April 16 episode of Jeopardy! ahead.

Younger, a nonprofit director, gave Ding a run for his money at the beginning of the round. Ding, however, had the lead when he found the Daily Double on clue 11.

He wagered all of his $3,800 in “Wooly For You.” The clue read, “In mythology, this group sought the Golden Fleece in an effort to remove the usurping king of Thessaly.”

“Who are the Argonauts?” Ding answered correctly, giving him $7,600. Younger remained in second place with $2,800. Ding had a lead of $8,000 by the first 15 clues.

Ding ended the round with $10,800. Younger was in second place with $4,200. Adams, a community college professor, had $2,600.

In Double Jeopardy, Ding had a big lead of $20,800 when he found the first DD on clue 11 (again). He wagered $7,200 in “Classical Music.”

The clue was “Nominated for a 2026 Grammy, the guitar duo album Slavic Sessions includes 2 of this Czech composer’s ‘Slavonic Dances.'” He correctly responded with “Who is Dvořák?” This took him to $28,000 compared to Younger’s $3,800.

When he found the last DD on clue 19, Ding had $32,400. He wagered $7,600 in “Bride of the Yankees.” The clue read, “It seems Ellen Marcy loved future Confederate general A.P. Hill more than this man whom she married, getting a name that rhymed.”

“Who is Mr. Darcy?” he answered incorrectly. The correct response was Ellen McClellan, so Ding dropped down to $24,800.

He ended up with $27,600. Younger was in second place with $6,200. Adams had $3,800.

The category for Final Jeopardy was “World Landmarks.” The clue was “In 2025, a church begun in 1882 became the tallest building in this city.” All three game show contestants correctly responded with Barcelona.

Adams wager was $3,799, giving her a final total of $7,599. Younger wagered $1,401, making his total $7,601. Ding’s wager was $7,400. This gave him a total of $35,000.

Though Ding now has an impressive 25-day total of $702,000, it still wasn’t enough to move him up on the leaderboard. However, he still has Friday to do that.

With his runaway wins and multiple correct answers in different categories per game, fans are wondering what Ding studied to prepare for the show. “I am really looking forward to learning more from Jaime about how he studied for the show because a lot of these questions are very custom and he’s still knocking them down with ease,” a Reddit user said.

“Me too. It had to take a while,” a fan replied.

“Jamie runs away with the game in DJ. It looked competitive until it didn’t,” one last fan said.

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