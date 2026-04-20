When Sullivan’s Crossing returns for Season 4, a beloved citizen of the Crossing won’t be spotted around town. Ahead of the Canadian drama’s U.S. premiere date on April 20, fans learned that Scott Patterson, aka Harry “Sully” Sullivan, would not be reprising his role.

Sully’s storyline at the end of Season 3 was open-ended, but viewers are going to want to know what the character is up to over the course of Season 4.

So, why is the Gilmore Girls star not coming back for the fourth season? What has he said about his future with the show? Let’s break down everything we know about Scott Patterson’s shocking exit.

Why did Scott Patterson leave Sullivan’s Crossing?

On March 5, the same day that his exit was announced, Patterson released a statement about his abrupt departure from the show.

“Every actor knows what it’s like to fall in love with a character and a story. I fell in love with Sully and have nothing but fondness for him. The creative differences were becoming untenable, and I just sadly realized that the show was not something that I could agree to continue,” he began.

His statement continued, “It’s unfortunate that it is now being implied that they moved on from me/Sully when the fact is the complete opposite, and those who sadly already have spoken out are also fully aware of this fact, and yet chose to say otherwise. I was not intending to make any statement but the fans of the books and the show deserve to know the truth as I have always been respectful of those who support this industry by watching and loving these characters we are so dang lucky and blessed to portray and bring to life.”

Patterson noted that he “really enjoyed Sully and fought for his voice and his character. The richness and depth of Sully, whom the fans of the books all know and love, is so multi-layered and interesting.” He ended his statement by stressing that the fans “deserved better than to think the embodiment of this character, me, would just disrespect not only the show, but them. In the end, we’re all fans of these characters and stories, and I’ll always support and defend the truth.”

Will Scott Patterson return to Sullivan’s Crossing?

The actor will not be coming back for Season 4, which has already been filmed. When it comes to the future, showrunner and executive producer Roma Roth is leaving the door open for Patterson to return. “While he isn’t physically present in this season, the character remains an important part of the world with the potential to be included in future seasons should that align with the ongoing creative,” Roth told EW.

Deadline reported that Patterson was “concerned with the direction of his character” and asked to be released from his contract after Season 3. The outlet also claimed Patterson was “approached” by the showrunner about possibly returning in a potential Season 5. A formal offer never materialized, and Patterson was blindsided by Roth’s statement about his exit.

What happened to Sully?

At the end of Season 3, Sully left for Ireland. “Season 4 picks up the next day, with Sully still overseas,” Roth said in her initial statement.

Morgan Kohan, who plays Sully’s daughter, Maggie, revealed to Swooon that Sully’s continued absence will be “addressed throughout the season. We get to find out as an audience what’s going on.” Sully’s departure from the Crossing will shake up the show and Maggie’s life. “He was definitely a support for Maggie, one of the big reasons for her to come back to the Crossing, too, right? So finally getting that father figure that she was wanting and to have that not as present in her life while all of this stuff is going on… I think she could use all the support she can get,” she said.

Sullivan’s Crossing, Season 4, Mondays, 8/7c, The CW