‘Sullivan’s Crossing’: Chad Michael Murray Speaks Out on Scott Patterson’s Shocking Exit

What To Know Scott Patterson exited Sullivan’s Crossing after three seasons due to creative differences, leaving his character Sully absent from Season 4.

Chad Michael Murray emphasized that the show remains true to itself and that Sully’s presence continues to influence the story.

Both the showrunner and cast highlighted that Sully’s absence significantly impacts the characters, especially Morgan Kohan’s Maggie.

After the bombshell news that Scott Patterson wouldn’t be returning for the fourth season of Sullivan’s Crossing, cast member Chad Michael Murray is speaking out about his former co-star’s shock exit.

Patterson, who played Harry “Sully” Sullivan on the CW drama series across the first three seasons, departed the show earlier this month over creative differences. “The creative differences were becoming untenable and I just sadly realized that the show was not something that I could agree to continue,” he told Deadline.

Speaking to Yahoo Canada about Patterson’s departure, Murray said sometimes these things “happen, and there are various, different things that transpire. You just never know.”

“It’s one of those situations where you go, ‘Okay, well, just look at the show. What is the show? Where does it sit? And how do you hold it up and keep it true to itself?'” he continued. “And that’s all on the text and the storytelling. There’s no question in my mind that we did that. The show stays totally true to itself.”

Murray also noted that Sully is “still a big part” of Season 4 despite Patterson not being onscreen. “He still exists in this world, and there’s still that relationship,” he shared. “And he built the Crossing, so it’s always going to be there, and that’s kind of the foundation that the show is built on.”

Showrunner Roma Roth expressed similar sentiments, saying in a statement, “While [Patterson] isn’t physically present in this season, the character remains an important part of the world with the potential to be included in future seasons, should that align with the ongoing creative.”

Morgan Kohan, who plays Sully’s daughter Maggie in the hit drama, also spoke on the impact of Patterson’s exit on her character. She noted how “part of her support system is now gone” and “It’s really thrust on her that now you’re taking over the Crossing, and you are fully involved, while the rest of your life is kind of thrown up in the air again.”

Sullivan’s Crossing, Season 4, Sundays, 8 pm et, The CW