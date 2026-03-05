What To Know Scott Patterson is speaking out with what he says are the real reasons he left Sullivan’s Crossing.

The actor issued a lengthy statement outlining his perspective on the shocking exit.

After the bombshell news that Scott Patterson would not return to Sullivan’s Crossing was revealed, the actor is speaking out to correct what he insists is a false impression about why he won’t be back as the titular Harry “Sully” Sullivan when the CW drama returns for Season 4.

In a statement provided to Deadline, the actor revealed that “untenable” creative differences were the cause of his departure from the show and that he was furious that the framing of his exit may have indicated that he was being dropped, rather than walking away.

“Every actor knows what it’s like to fall in love with a character and a story. I fell in love with Sully and have nothing but fondness for him. The creative differences were becoming untenable and I just sadly realized that the show was not something that I could agree to continue. It’s unfortunate that it is now being implied that they moved on from me/Sully when the fact is the complete opposite, and those who sadly already have spoken out are also fully aware of this fact, and yet chose to say otherwise,” the actor said in the statement. “I was not intending to make any statement but the fans of the books and the show deserve to know the truth as I have always been respectful of those who support this industry by watching and loving these characters we are so dang lucky and blessed to portray and bring to life.”

Patterson continued, “I really enjoyed Sully and fought for his voice and his character. The richness and depth of Sully, whom the fans of the books all know and love, is so multi-layered and interesting.”

He went on to write that Sullivan’s Crossing fans “deserved better than to think the embodiment of this character, me, would just disrespect not only the show, but them.”

“In the end, we’re all fans of these characters and stories, and I’ll always support and defend the truth,” Patterson’s comment concluded.

Patterson, who is also a veteran of Gilmore Girls and the Saw film franchise, had been part of the show since the beginning.

Showrunner and executive producer Roma Roth had told EW in a statement, “Season 3 of Sullivan’s Crossing ended with Sully leaving for Ireland, beginning a new chapter in his life. Season 4 picks up the next day, with Sully still overseas. While he isn’t physically present in this season, the character remains an important part of the world with the potential to be included in future seasons should that align with the ongoing creative.”

Sullivan’s Crossing, Season 4 Premiere, Monday, April 20, 8/7c, The CW