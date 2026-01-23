What To Know Will Trent star Scott Foley had an interesting comment to share about his character’s future on the show.

His remarks led to some wild speculation about the future of the Seth/Angie/Will love triangle ahead.

So far, things have started on relatively solid ground for Angie (Erika Christensen) and Dr. Seth (Scott Foley) in Will Trent Season 4. Her pregnancy seems to be progressing well; they’ve been picking paint colors and choosing a name. They’ve gotten engaged and had an important heart-to-heart about the nature of her job. But is there trouble ahead for these two unlikely lovebirds?

A photographer for TMZ got footage of Foley signing autographs, and one fan noted how the actor’s characters tend to have bad luck in the romance department in his movies and films, to which Foley joked, “Oh, they’ve noticed that, have they?” and later added, “It seems to work out that way.”

When asked specifically whether his character will get the girl in Will Trent, he said with a timely head shake, “The show’s called Will Trent. My character’s not getting the girl.”

Fans shared the clip on the show’s Reddit fan page and had some very strong reactions to Foley’s comments. In fact, some people suspect that this may not only spell a grim future for Angie and Seth, but it might mean there’s more to Seth than meets the eye!

“It almost makes too much sense,” one Will Trent watcher wrote. “I mean, did they really bring in Scott Foley just to be the nice guy love interest for Angie? Maybe that’s all his character is, but it would be a lot more interesting if it turns out that he has something to hide.”

“Personally, I think it’s going to be about his sobriety,” another fan suggested. “I could definitely see that-when it’s been Angie that falls of the wagon, Will helps her out but the rol[es] will be reversed with Angie being Will for Seth,” another agreed about the possibility.

Another fan wrote that perhaps because of Foley’s history of playing bad guys — in Scream 3, Let’s Kill Ward’s Wife, and, arguably, in Scandal — there’ll be a darker revelation about him. “Maybe his wife didn’t die the way he says she did?” one fan pondered.

Some respondents had a sadder picture of how this might play out, with Dr. Seth becoming the victim of a crime that Georgia’s finest, including Angie and associates, have to investigate.

However, at least one fan seems to wonder whether Foley might’ve just been joking with that comment, as they wrote, “Not dismissing the possibility outright, but it seems like a pretty big thing to just casually drop to people recording with cameras.”

What do you take away from Foley’s words? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC