Which ‘Rock the Block’ Season 7 Stars Have Competed on the Show Before?

What To Know Season 7 of Rock the Block features HGTV stars competing with celebrity partners.

Like the celebrities, the majority of the HGTV pros have never competed on the series before.

Mina Starsiak Hawk, for her part, is seeking redemption after losing Season 1 of Rock the Block back in 2019.

The Season 7 cast of Rock the Block may feature several HGTV experts, but most of them have never appeared on the series before.

Rock the Block returned for another season of heated competition on April 13. Hosted by Ty Pennington, the new episodes mark the first time HGTV stars are competing alongside celebrity partners, all of whom have renovation and design experience. Just as the celebrities are making their Rock the Block debut in Season 7, so are three of the season’s HGTV pros.

Among the Rock the Block newcomers is Renovation Resort Showdown‘s Scott McGillivray. “I’ve done over 1,000 renovation and design projects,” he said during the season premiere’s intro. “We’re definitely gonna get the win.”

McGillivray has appeared on several home renovation shows over the years, including Home to Win, Family Home Overhaul, Scott’s Own Vacation House, and Scott’s Vacation House Rules. His Rock the Block partner is reality star Brooke Hogan, who has run her own design business, BB Designs by Brooke, for around eight years.

“If we can take the energy and the passion that you have with the experience and guidance that I’m hoping to bring to the table, I think that we’re gonna rack up a bunch of wins along the way,” he told Hogan during the premiere.

Taniya Nayak, meanwhile, is a familiar face to TV fans, having showcased her design expertise on shows such as Restaurant: Impossible, Battle on the Beach, and The Great Christmas Light Fight. She’s hoping to take home a win on her first season of Rock the Block alongside her celebrity partner, Drew Lachey, who also has years of renovation and design experience.

“What are you thinking, Taniya, being on the Block for the first time?” Pennington asked Nayak during the premiere. She replied, “I’m super pumped. I’m not a stranger to competition. I do restaurants. I do high-end residential. I’m gonna merge the two with my boy here, Drew, and we’re gonna create some Vegas magic.”

Like McGillivray and Nayak, Kim Wolfe doesn’t have Rock the Block experience. However, she and her partner, Chelsea Meissner, have the passion to win after competing together on Survivor.

“I think I always kind of feel like I have something to prove. I’m always looking to do something that’s just a little bit cooler, that pushes the envelope just a little bit more,” Wolfe states in the premiere. “And I love partnering with Chelsea in this because I feel like when I work with Chelsea, I do my best work.”

Out of all the Season 7 stars, Mina Starsiak Hawk is the only one with Rock the Block experience. In fact, she competed on the show’s first season back in 2019, but ultimately lost to Jasmine Roth.

“I’m good at design. I don’t want a participation trophy. I very much want to win, so I’m back for redemption,” she stated in the premiere episode’s intro. When later asked by Pennington what it was like to be back on the show, Starsiak Hawk shared, “A little stressed, because I won absolutely nothing Season 1, so there’s a little pressure.”

Starsiak Hawk is paired with former NFL star Vernon Davis. “She was amazing. She’s a hard worker, and she got up every, every day with great enthusiasm,” he exclusively told TV Insider ahead of the show’s premiere. “She’d always be the first one on set, last one to leave. She really wanted to win, and I could see it in her.”

He added, “Not only did she want to win, but I learned a lot of stuff from her, from chopping wood to installations with cabinets, and just creating our own cushions and things of that nature. She was really a treat to be around.”

Rock the Block, Mondays, 8/7c, HGTV