Chelsea Meissner is returning to reality television nearly seven years after her exit from Southern Charm. The former Bravo star will be competing on Season 7 of Rock the Block with the longtime friend (and fellow Survivor finalist) Kim Spradlin-Wolfe.

While Meissner did pop up on Spradlin-Wolfe’s show Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? after her Southern Charm days ended, this will be her first reality TV-starring role in more than half a decade.

Scroll down for everything we know about Meissner’s exit from Southern Charm, reality TV history, and more about her life today ahead of her Rock the Block debut.

Why did Chelsea Meissner leave Southern Charm?

Meissner left Southern Charm because she had plans to travel to New Zealand after Season 6. Although those plans ultimately fell through, “the time off the show made me realize how much I enjoyed my peace and privacy,” Meissner explained during an Instagram Q&A.

While she noted that being on Southern Charm was “fun while it lasted,” she ultimately chose to live a more private life. “My day to day is boring as hell,” she added. “I promise you, it’s not the content you would care to see.”

Meissner confirmed that she is still friendly with several former Southern Charm costars, including Cameran Eubanks and Naomie Olindo.

She first appeared on the Bravo show in a guest role on Season 3, then returned as a “friend of” in Season 4. Meissner was upped to a main cast member for Seasons 5 and 6 before exiting the show.

What happened to Chelsea Meissner on Survivor?

Before Southern Charm, Meissner was a contestant on Season 24 of Survivor in 2011. She formed a close alliance with Spradlin-Wolfe and Sabrina Johnson, and the three of them played together until the final tribal council.

Unfortunately, Meissner made too many enemies on the jury along the way and finished in third place. Spradlin-Wolfe won the season with seven votes over Johnson’s two. Meissner did not receive any jury votes.

Is Chelsea Meissner a mom?

Yes, Meissner is a single mother. She welcomed her daughter in 2023, confirming the news in an Instagram Story post in October from that year where she revealed she was one month postpartum.

Prior to that, Meissner announced her pregnancy in April 2023. “The circle of life is a powerful thing,” she wrote. “When Tyson [her dog] passed, I knew I could never love another soul nearly as much unless I had a child of my own.. now here we are with one on the way. You just never know what God has in store for you. I’m so fortunate to have strong women in my life who have paved the road for me to motherhood. Here’s to a thick girl summer.”

In an April 2025 update, Meissner confirmed that she wasn’t dating anyone and was raising her daughter as a single mother. She has kept details about the identity of her baby’s father private, but revealed that Eubanks is the little one’s godmother.

Meissner has not shared photos of her daughter, noting in one of her Q&As, “No judgement to those who post pics of their kids but I’ve decided against it for her safety.”

Rock the Block, Season 7 Premiere, Monday, April 13, 8/7c, HGTV