‘The Blind Side’s Quinton Aaron Opens Up After Discovering Wife’s Shocking Secret

Truly blindsided! Quinton Aaron found out a shocking secret about his marriage just weeks after he suffered a stroke. The Blind Side actor was on the mend when he found out his marriage wasn’t legal.

Having a stroke can be life-changing enough, but when you find out your wife is still married to her ex-husband, that’s an even bigger blow. During an ABC News interview on April 20, Aaron shared that his family told him his wife, Margarita DeLeon, was still married to her ex-husband, after she told him she had been divorced for 10 years.

The shocking news came after he woke up from a four-day coma in February. Aaron and DeLeon got married in Los Angeles, California, in 2024.

The actor told the outlet that an attorney found proof that DeLeon was still married to the man she had wed in 1992 while Aaron was in the hospital, suffering from a spinal stroke.

“She even told the person where we were getting married, ‘Oh yes, I have all the documents. I can email over to you the divorce decree,” Aaron told ABC News.

DeLeon was promptly removed from making any medical decisions on Aaron’s behalf. DeLeon shared that there was always tension between her and Aaron’s family. She was banned from his hospital room by his family.

Aaron shared that his love for his wife was “blissful ignorance” and that he “didn’t want to know a lot of stuff.” DeLeon said that she “made a mistake” and didn’t realize that he divorce was never finalized. It is unclear whether the couple is still together.

Aaron shared that not fact-checking his wife’s divorce was his “biggest mistake.”

“If I had to do it over, I would have done my due diligence. I would have definitely done a lot more research,” he said.

DeLeon’s husband filed for divorce in February, when everything had gone down. He also believed their marriage had been legally dissolved years ago.

After his stroke, Aaron needed help breathing for one month and almost died. He is now in recovery and is doing therapy every day, as well as trying to maintain his diabetes, which led to his stroke.

As he continues his ai, to lose 100 pounds, Aaron shared that doctors told him it would take up to “months or a year” for him to walk again. “I said, ‘I don’t claim that timeframe. I’ll be walking a lot sooner than you think,'” he told ABC News. “That’s just what I believe. Between me, my faith, and my relationship with God, I feel like I’m going to be back up on my feet very soon.”

The actor has a few projects that he is working on, and plans to be up on his feet very soon. He shared that this experience taught him to “pay attention” to everything.

Aaron was hospitalized in January and put on life support after collapsing at his home. He was walking up the stairs in his apartment when he suddenly lost function of his legs and fell. Aaron was rushed to a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, and put on life support for a severe blood infection.