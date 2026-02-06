‘Blind Side’ Actor Quinton Aaron’s ‘Spiritual Wife’ Banned From His Hospital Room

What To Know Quinton Aaron’s family has banned Margarita Aaron, who claims to be his “spiritual wife,” from visiting him in the hospital as he recovers from a spinal stroke.

Margarita Aaron, the woman who has said she is “spiritually married” to The Blind Side actor Quinton Aaron, has been “banned” from his hospital room as he recovers from a spinal stroke.

According to Us Weekly, sources revealed that Quinton’s family has banned Margarita from visiting the actor. This comes after the family is said to have learned some shocking details about Margarita, including that she has been married to another man for 34 years.

In a previous statement to Us, the Aaron family said, “Since the health crisis of our beloved family member Quinton Aaron, we have raised some suspicions about the legitimacy of Quinton and Margarita’s marriage to each other, as well as her legitimacy as a registered nurse. We have found some alarming details.”

Margarita has confirmed she has been banned from the hospital, and told Us, “I’m okay with it, I’m at peace with this. Quinton and I pray a lot and believe in God and believe in a higher power. I can feel his presence telling me this will work itself out.”

Quinton was hospitalized last month and put on life support after collapsing at his home. He was said to be walking up the stairs in his apartment when he suddenly lost function of his legs, causing him to fall. He was rushed to a hospital in Atlanta and put on life support for a severe blood infection.

The family noted that Quinton is not yet speaking, and they are choosing to hold off talking to him about Margarita until he’s recovered. A source also told Us that before the family went public with their suspicions, Margarita allegedly tried to isolate Quinton’s relatives from his bedside.

Margarita denied the accusation, stating, “Hospital staff even told me they were limiting visitation. They were only giving everyone five minutes once a day to be with him.”

However, she did admit to being legally married to another man. “I am separated from my ex and we are both working on this process to make sure a divorce gets finalized so we both can move on with our lives,” she told the outlet.

As for her relationship with Quinton, Margarita said, “We are spiritually married. We are tied as one.”

She also urged the Aaron family to put aside its differences with her, noting, “Instead of us fighting over him, let’s fight for his life and what is right.”