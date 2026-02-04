‘Blind Side’ Actor Quinton Aaron’s Family Make Shocking Claims About His Wife

What To Know Quinton Aaron’s family is investigating his wife, Margarita Aaron, after discovering suspicious details about her background, including claims that she has been married to another man for 34 years.

While Quinton is recovering in the hospital after a serious fall, family members have raised concerns about Margarita’s legitimacy as a registered nurse and her role in making medical decisions for him.

Margarita denies the allegations, stating she and Quinton had a “spiritual” marriage and that she has not made medical decisions on his behalf.

The family of The Blind Side actor Quinton Aaron reportedly plans to investigate his wife, Margarita Aaron, after suspicions about her background, including claims she’s been married to another man for 34 years.

Quinton was hospitalized last month and put on life support after collapsing at his home. He was said to be walking up the stairs in his apartment when he suddenly lost function of his legs, causing him to fall. He was rushed to a hospital in Atlanta and put on life support for a severe blood infection.

While Quinton has been in the hospital recovering, his family is said to have learned some shocking details about his wife. In a statement to Us Weekly, the Aaron family said, “Since the health crisis of our beloved family member Quinton Aaron, we have raised some suspicions about the legitimacy of Quinton and Margarita’s marriage to each other, as well as her legitimacy as a registered nurse. We have found some alarming details.”

The statement continued, “We as a family believe Margarita isn’t who she claimed to be to us. This has caused us to want to investigate her further.”

Quinton’s cousin Asia also told the outlet that Margarita has been married to another man “for 34 years,” claiming, “I spoke to her real legal husband myself.”

Margarita’s daughter and niece also confirmed to TMZ that she is indeed married to another man.

Margarita responded to the accusations on Tuesday (February 3), telling TMZ that she and Quinton got “spiritually” married in December 2024. She also said she has “no power of attorney” over Quinton and has never made any medical decisions on his behalf.

Quinton’s brother Jarred shared a different story, telling the outlet that he believed Margarita was making “crucial and life-saving medical decisions” and that he “genuinely fears for [his] brother’s life.” Jarred also noted he is waiting until Quinton recovers to share this information with him.

In response to Jarred’s claims, Margarita told the publication, “If he’s saying I’m such a bad person, why does he live with me and Quinton?”

Quinton made his film debut in Michel Gondry’s Be Kind Rewind (2008) before landing his breakout role as former NFL star Michael Oher in The Blind Side (2009). He’s also appeared in episodes of Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Mercy, One Tree Hill, Harry’s Law, and Drop Dead Diva. Most recently, he starred in the 2022 film The Baby Pact