‘Blind Side’ Actor Quinton Aaron ‘Fighting for His Life’ After Serious Fall

What To Know Quinton Aaron, known for his role in The Blind Side, is hospitalized and was on life support in Atlanta after collapsing due to a severe blood infection.

His family faces significant emotional and financial challenges as he recovers, and they have requested privacy while he receives medical care and support from loved ones.

This health crisis follows a previous hospitalization less than a year ago and comes after Aaron publicly shared his significant weight loss journey.

Quinton Aaron, best known for starring opposite Sandra Bullock in the Oscar-nominated sports biopic The Blind Side, has been left “fighting for his life” after collapsing at his home.

According to TMZ, Aaron was walking up the stairs in his apartment last week when he suddenly lost function of his legs, causing him to fall. He was rushed to the hospital in Atlanta and put on life support for a severe blood infection, per a GoFundMe page for the actor.

“Quinton is currently hospitalized and on life support due to a severe blood infection. This has been sudden, frightening, and overwhelming for his loved ones,” the GoFundMe page reads. “As he fights for his life, his family is facing an immense emotional and financial burden — medical expenses, living costs, and the uncertainty of how long this road to recovery may be.”

The actor’s manager, Katrina Fristoe, told the Daily Mail that Aaron is “receiving excellent medical care” and is with family. TMZ also reports Aaron is “stable” and “communicating with his family and team.”

Fristoe told the Daily Mail, “The family deeply appreciates the outpouring of support from fans and the media but respectfully requests privacy during this time.” She also noted that an update will be provided when Aaron is in better condition.

The 41-year-old actor made his film debut in Michel Gondry’s Be Kind Rewind (2008) before landing his breakout role as former NFL star Michael Oher in The Blind Side (2009). He’s also appeared in episodes of Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Mercy, One Tree Hill, Harry’s Law, and Drop Dead Diva. Most recently, he starred in the 2022 film The Baby Pact.

This latest health scare comes less than a year after Aaron was hospitalized in California after developing a fever and coughing up blood. TMZ reported at the time that doctors believed Type A flu and pneumonia were the possible causes of Aaron’s condition.

Last October, Aaron shared his incredible weight loss journey, revealing he’d shed 200 pounds. The 6-foot-8 actor told TMZ he’d weighed 575 pounds in 2012 and is now down to 375. At the time, he noted he was 55 pounds away from reaching his goal weight of 320, the same weight he was at 14 when playing high school football.