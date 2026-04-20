‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Finally Weighs in on Iran War With Surprising Take

Alyssa Farah Griffin was absent from The View‘s panel for much of the Iran War due to her maternity leave, and when she did return last week, she didn’t get the chance to weigh in on the matter due to the “Hot Topics” at hand. However, on Monday’s (April 20) show, she finally shared her thoughts on the protracted conflict and its effects on Americans and the rest of the world.

After reviewing footage of Donald Trump responding to criticism of his threats to wipe out an entire civilization with, “I’m fine with it. That statement brought them to the table,” Ana Navarro weighed in to say with a laugh, “We’re climbing a totem pole of foolish out there.”

Griffin, though, took a more serious tone on the matter and offered a perhaps surprising first reaction. “I join with the Pope and Christians and Muslims all over the world praying for peace and to end this conflict. But listen, I haven’t gotten to talk about this since I’ve been back: I’m glad the Ayatollah was taken out. I’ve worked on public policy to stop Iran from having a nuclear weapon since my time on Capitol Hill.”

However, Griffin also had her own set of critiques for the situation, saying, “Killing bad guys is actually the easy part of war. It’s what happens next that’s really hard.”

From there, she criticized Trump for not heeding the warning that Iran would close the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for the attack, saying, “That was totally foreseen… Now, it’s throwing the global economy into chaos. It’s impacting the whole world. And then two things: Who replaces the bad guy matters. Now, it looks like it’s likely his son, who’s as radicalized as he was and who’s now hellbent on vengeance and martyrdom because of the murder of his father. And while I want to support the people of Iran in a people’s movement that will liberate themselves and overthrow their leaders at the same time, you’re threatening to wipe out their civilization and civilian infrastructure, like that makes sense.”

Griffin then concluded her thoughts to add, “The White House owes so many questions to the American public who’s paying for this war because right now, it is not even clear what the goal is, and we’re all feeling the consequences.”

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC