‘Will Trent’: What Will Happen Next After Amanda Wagner’s Death?

What To Know Tuesday’s episode of Will Trent took out an original character in devastating fashion.

What’s next after that gutting loss?

Things took a tragic turn on Tuesday’s (April 14) newest episode of Will Trent. After Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn) tried to surreptitiously join Will (Ramon Rodriguez) in the search for clues about Adelaide (Mallory Jansen) and Antonio (John Ortiz), Amanda was killed by one of Adelaide’s goons, presumably the “Commander” she was tailing, and left for Will to find bled out on the street.

It was an unexpected outcome, as Amanda had already been through a lot this season and survived. In the Season 4 premiere, for example, she narrowly came through after taking a bullet for Angie (Erika Christensen) in the APB holdup. Then, she escaped uninjured (at least, physically) from a mall shooting, and she made it through after her new girlfriend used her to get away with shooting her abusive ex. On top of all of that, Amanda was fighting for her career, as the acting deputy director of the GBI was actively gunning to make his position permanent … and, now, it looks like that might just happen.

So what’s next for the characters of Will Trent after losing their fearless and fashionable leader? Well, the preview for next week’s episode shows that the team will not give up on the hunt for justice, no matter how devastated they might be. In the teaser, Will points to the bartender of the place he met with Adelaide at as a potential lead and warns, “I’m done playing their games.” Then, we see him give over to rage as he punches a suspect. (Iantha Richardson previously warned that Will’s “rage” would be a “theme for him this season,” and it looks like we now know why.)

The logline for the new episode, titled “Our Last Dance,” also reveals, “Reeling yet relentless, the team hunts Adelaide and searches for Antonio. As Adelaide systematically eliminates her own acolytes, Will teeters on the edge, haunted by a grief so strong it could unravel the team.”

Plus, coshowrunner Karine Rosenthal told Variety, “Amanda has been the character who has protected Will for as long as she has known him. So this gives us the opportunity for a completely new dynamic in the GBI, because her replacement will not have that same relationship with Will. Her death had the most impact on the most amount of characters. It really sets everybody reeling from this enormous loss. So it’s such a reset for our characters in a way that is painful but exciting for Season 5.”

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC