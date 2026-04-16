‘Marshals’: All the Details on Riley Green’s Acting Debut

What To Know Country music star Riley Green makes his acting debut as Garrett, a former Navy SEAL, in the CBS Yellowstone spinoff, Marshals, in April.

Marshals star Luke Grimes reveals how he helped Green get cast.

Grimes is also a country singer and reveals how Green helps his music.

Country music star Riley Green will make his acting debut in Marshals, and now we know when his episodes will premiere on CBS and how Luke Grimes was involved in his casting in the Yellowstone spinoff.

Marshals stars Grimes as Kayce Dutton, who’s seeking a new start with the U.S. Marshals and his fellow Navy SEAL veteran, Cal (Logan Marshall-Green), after the death of his wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille).

The series is the first Yellowstone spinoff to air on CBS, and it features Yellowstone characters such as Kayce and Monica’s son, Tate (Brecken Merrill), Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), Mo (Mo Brings Plenty), and, in Season 1 Episode 6, Felix Long (Rudy Ramos), Monica’s grandfather. Belle (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea (Ash Santos), and Miles (Tatanka Means) make up Kayce and Cal’s Marshals team.

Green won’t be appearing as himself in Marshals. He plays a character named Garrett (see him in the role in the photo above). Here’s everything you need to know about Green and his character before his Marshals debut.

Who is Riley Green?

Green, 38, became popular in country music with his debut self-titled EP in 2018. Since then, he’s made hits such as “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” “There Was This Girl,” “Different ‘Round Here (Ft. Luke Combs),” and his duet with Thomas Rhett, “Half of Me.”

The singer-songwriter was named the Academy of Country Music’s New Male Artist of the Year in 2020, and he’s toured with Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, and Ella Langley.

His third studio album, Don’t Mind If I Do, came out in October 2024, with a deluxe edition coming out in August 2025.

Who does Riley Green play in Marshals?

Green plays Garrett, a former Navy SEAL who arrives at Kayce’s ranch unexpectedly. Garrett hopes to lean on his friends Kayce and Cal (Logan Marshall-Green) to help “put the demons of his past to rest.” Green’s first episode is Season 1 Episode 8, “Blowback,” airing on Sunday, April 19, and then he’ll be back the following week in Season 1 Episode 9, “In Low Places,” airing on Sunday, April 26.

Here’s the logline for Marshals Episode 8: “The Marshals go manhunting after receiving a tip that a dangerous fugitive is on the loose. Kayce and Cal struggle to reckon with their time at war when a former SEAL brother, Garrett (Riley Green), drifts back into their lives as they hunt a vicious enemy.”

And here’s the description for Marshals Episode 9: “With one of their own taken prisoner, the Marshals strategize a risky assault on a paramilitary compound. Outmanned, outgunned, and with time rapidly running out, Kayce leads the team straight into the fire, risking everything to save their teammate.”

Green is wearing U.S. Marshals gear in Episode 9 (see below). Will he be temporarily deputized like Kayce was in the series premiere?

“I’m so excited to be joining the cast of Marshals. Being on set with my buddy Luke Grimes made the experience even more memorable,” Green said in a statement on February 19, when his casting was announced by Variety. “This is my first go around in the acting space, and I couldn’t have asked for a better introduction to this world.”

Grimes was involved in music before he starred in Yellowstone. He kicked off his country music career in 2022. Grimes revealed that he and Green were working on some music together when he had the idea for Green to appear on Marshals.

“Riley and I were doing a write together, and he was talking about wanting to act, and this was right when Marshals was sort of coming together,” Luke told SiriusXM The Highway on April 3. “I thought, ‘Man, that’d be kind of cool if he was like in my show.’”

Grimes said this idea came relatively early in the creation stages for Marshals.

“I knew what it was going to be, and I knew we were getting into that Navy SEAL stuff, and I was like, ‘He could be like an old team buddy or something,'” Grimes explained. “He’s got that look to him like he could be a team guy.”

“I knew I wasn’t doing myself any favors. Who wants to stand next to him on screen? You know what I mean? He’s 6’4″ and pretty darn handsome,” the Yellowstone star joked, “But I was like, ‘You know what, man? I think he’d actually be really good at it, and I think this would be a great way in for him.’”

Marshals creator and showrunner Spencer Hudnut was well aware of Green, but Grimes said that CBS wasn’t.

“He was very aware of who Riley was and wrote him a great part. Then the funny thing was, CBS didn’t know who he was as much as we did,” Grimes revealed, adding that Green had to audition with Grimes to get the part that was written for him.

“They made him audition, and I was like, ‘You’re going to make Riley Green audition for this?’” Grimes shared. “Like, we wrote him a part, give it to him. They’re like, ‘No, we want to make sure that, you know, he can act a little bit.’ I was like, ‘OK.’ So he flew out to Utah, and I auditioned with him. We read together, and I just thought it was the funniest thing ever that he had to audition for something.”

The CMA and ACM award winner “did better than any of us expected that he would do,” Grimes said. “First time ever on a set like that, never acted before — he crushed it.”

Grimes’ second country music album, Redbird, came out on Friday, April 3. According to the actor-singer, Green has given him plenty of music advice.

“He gives me advice. I think the thing you learn from Riley is how some people are just so good at handling the entertainment business as a personality, and the way he moves through it so effortlessly,” Grimes said. “There’s a lot to learn there. I don’t think that guy gets nervous.”

Marshals, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS