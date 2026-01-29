‘DWTS’ Stars Support Carrie Ann Inaba After Heartbreaking Loss

What To Know Carrie Ann Inaba announced the passing of her beloved dog, Peanut, via social media.

Numerous Dancing With the Stars professionals, contestants, and judges expressed their condolences and support.

Inaba had previously shared her emotional journey of anticipatory grief and gratitude for Peanut’s companionship during her recent birthday.

Carrie Ann Inaba is receiving support from fans, celebrities, and the Dancing With the Stars community following a heartbreaking loss.

On Wednesday, January 28, Inaba announced via Instagram that her dog, Peanut, had passed away. “Goodbye my eternal love…my little queen. ❤️,” she wrote alongside photos of herself holding her beloved pup. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to be yours.”

People flooded the post’s comments with their condolences, including many DWTS stars. “Sending you love Carrie Ann ❤️‍🩹,” wrote pro Jenna Johnson. Pro Alan Bersten added, “I’m so sorry for your loss :( sending you so much love.”

Inaba’s fellow judge Derek Hough wrote that he was “so sorry” for Inaba’s loss, while former pro and DWTS guest judge Cheryl Burke commented, “I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending love 🤍.”

“Sending you so much love. I’m so sorry 💔🐾,” Emma Slater shared, while former pro Lacey Schwimmer said, “My heart. I know this feeling too well. You are the best mama sending so much love my girl!” Sasha Farber added, “I’m so sorry ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Witney Carson wrote, “I’m so so sorry 💔😭 sending you so much love.”

Many former DWTS contestants also sent their well-wishes. “This pain never gets easier. Sending you love and hugs,” wrote Season 34’s Danielle Fishel. Her fellow Season 34 contestant Scott Hoying commented, “I’m so sorry 💔 sending all our love 🤍🤍🤍.” Elaine Hendrix, who ended Season 34 in fifth place, said, “Oh Carrie Ann. I’m so sorry. This moment always comes too soon. I’m sending you warmth and grace. You were both lucky to have one another.

Season 29 winner Kaitlyn Bristowe stated, “Noooo I’m so sorry 😢😢😢😢,” while Chrishell Stause, who also competed on Season 29, wrote, “❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹so sorry Carrie Ann. Sending love.” Season 25’s Debbie Gibson also sent her love to Inaba, and Season 30’s Amanda Kloots shared, “Oh friend I’m so sorry. Sending you loads of love.” Ginger Zee, who came in third place on Season 22, posted, “💔sending so much love ❤️.”

Kelly Ripa, who has not appeared on DWTS, also hopped in the post’s comments, writing, “Babe, I’m so sorry. I’m heartbroken for you.” Sharing her own condolences, Paula Abdul wrote, “I am so sorry for your loss! I know just how heartbreaking this must be for you😢 I’m sending so much love and healing prayers your way 🙏🏽❤️‍🩹.”

Earlier this month, Inaba opened up about experiencing grief as Peanut reached the end of her life. “We are going to make it through this chapter. But I’m not going to lie, it’s devastating to know we are getting close,” Inaba captioned a January 4 Instagram video of herself making a painting of Peanut. “There are so many emotions. Sorrow taking the top level and dripping down on everything else making it all so heavy. Yet so rich with love. I’m devastated. Exhausted. Broken hearted. Raw. I needed a release or I would shatter.”

On January 5, Inaba celebrated her 58th birthday with Peanut by her side. “I know yesterday I shared a raw emotional post about anticipatory grief. And I still carry that today but I also am feeling so much gratitude that this little Queen has chosen to celebrate my birthday with me,” she captioned a birthday Instagram selfie with Peanut. “It’s a gift that humbles me and grounds me in the things that matter most. Little moments of peace.”

She continued, “I am feeling so much love right now. I feel it from all of you. I feel it from the universe, my friends and family, and of course my fur babies. I am in awe of the peace and warmth I feel in my soul. Thank YOU for being with me on this journey called life. 🙏🤍.”