Nancy Guthrie Cops Slammed Over ‘Nancy Has Been Located’ Update

What To Know The Pima County Sheriff’s Department posted an update on X about a missing person named Nancy.

The department was slammed for misleading people into thinking Nancy Guthrie had been found.

Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has been investigating the abduction.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is continuing the search for Nancy Guthrie in Arizona, and an April 16 post on X caught the public’s attention. “Update: Nancy has been located,” the department’s official account wrote.

However, the update was regarding another missing person, 82-year-old Nancy Radakovich, who had been reported missing earlier that day. Along with the text update, there was a missing person flyer with all of the information about Radakovich, but at first glance, it was certainly confusing, with many believing, for a split second, that Guthrie was the one who had been located.

There were dozens of replies to the post, with many commenters slamming the Sheriff’s Department for being misleading. “Are you kidding? So unprofessional! You couldn’t list the last name?” one person wrote. Someone else said, “Omg whyyyyyy would you word it like that smh.”

Another commenter weighed in, writing, “Ok now you’re all just being a**holes on purpose. Thank god she was found but COME ON. Can you be anymore tone deaf???” and someone else added, “Cleary you deliberately didn’t use the last name. Why would you do that? Really makes you look like a piece of s**t.”

Others agreed that the department was deliberately misleading with the post. “I am glad this lady is found don’t get me wrong but these scum bags know what they did with this post,” someone wrote. Another commenter added, “Could you be more tone deaf? Nancy has been located? You are just toying with us at this point.”

It’s been more than two months since Guthrie was reported missing on February 1. As the investigation into her disappearance continues, the FBI confirmed that it has received a hair sample previously recovered from her home that will now be analyzed further for DNA. Various DNA samples were sent to labs across the country for analysis after being recovered from Guthrie’s home in February.