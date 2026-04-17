Why Supriya Ganesh Isn’t Returning in ‘The Pitt’ Season 3 — And How Mohan’s Absence Will Be Explained

What To Know Supriya Ganesh will not return as Dr. Samira Mohan in Season 3 of The Pitt.

Executive producer R. Scott Gemmill explains why and how her absence will be explained.

Supriya Ganesh reflects on her character’s Season 2 arc and where the finale leaves her.

When The Pitt returns for Season 3, it will do so with at least one of the current staff. Heading into the Season 2 finale, we knew that Supriya Ganesh would not be returning as Dr. Samira Mohan. But her last onscreen appearance didn’t shed light on how she’ll be written off, so TV Insider had to ask executive producer R. Scott Gemmill about just that while discussing the finale and what’s to come in Season 3.

“I think Mohan’s just not going to be working this shift. That’s simple as that probably,” he told us.

As for why Ganesh won’t be part of Season 3, he said, “The reality of the hospital is that people come and go. And we’ve known that since we started. And it’s one of the things, it’s good and it’s bad. It’s good because it keeps things fresh and it also makes it feel like a real working environment. It’s bad because we lose people, characters that we have grown to love, but that’s just part of the process. So we know that eventually a lot of people will come and go, and that’s just going to be the nature of the show.”

So far, Ganesh is the only cast member announced to not be returning — Ayesha Harris has been upped to series regular — but that doesn’t mean that’s it. “We’re still in the process of figuring out Season 3, so [any other potential exits are] still TBD,” Gemmill told us.

Mohan spent the shift trying to figure out her life now that her plan to move back to New Jersey is falling apart due to her mom’s planned trip. But finding a spot at PTMC isn’t so easy.

“What I think she’s really trying to do is stay in Pittsburgh. I think she’s really trying to figure out a way to stay in the hospital because there’s nothing left for her in Jersey. Her mom really was her only tether there, and it is her realizing she has a few more tethers here than she does back home,” Ganesh told us as part of our Post-Op: The Pitt Aftershow for the finale. “I think she is trying to figure out what she can do to feel like she has community. But I also think for me, I wish there was this sense of, ‘I wish you could just take a break. I really want you to take a break. I think you’re so burnt out. I think you’re reaching this point of exhaustion emotionally, physically, all of those things. And you’ve really gone through one of the worst days of your life.’ I almost want her to stop thinking about all of those things and focus on something else.”

Overall, Mohan’s “not great” at the end of the shift, Ganesh admitted. Who could blame her? She had her life upended with her mom’s news in the middle of a shift, started scrambling to figure out what to do next with her career (and had more than one attending suggest geriatrics, which she’s not so sure is for her), and had a panic attack after which her boss, Robby (Noah Wyle), spoke down to her.

“I do think it was one of the worst days of her life,” Ganesh admitted. “She always thought she wasn’t going to be this type of doctor who overlooked something and it happened not once, but twice over the course of the shift. I mean, things that, and in a lot of cases were out of her control or maybe just she didn’t check something thoroughly enough. And I think she feels really, really guilty. And I think she feels really, really deeply upset that she’s become this type of doctor or she feels like she’s become this type of doctor that she promised she never would be.”

Are you going to miss Supriya Ganesh and Mohan in Season 3? Let us know how you feel about her exit in the comments section below.

The Pitt, Season 3, TBA, HBO Max