“What I love about the scene is it is two very imperfect people with two very imperfect sides of the story with two very imperfect solutions,” Isa Briones says of the big Santos and Langdon (Patrick Ball) confrontation in The Pitt Season 2 Episode 11.

Up to that moment, the last thing Santos wanted was to cross paths with the senior resident with whom she was the first to realize, on her first day (Season 1’s shift), something was going on. It was revealed that he was stealing pills from patients, and Robby (Noah Wyle) sent him home and then insisted he go to rehab if he wanted to come back. Langdon did, between seasons, go to rehab, and Season 2’s Fourth of July shift is his first back.

But avoiding him can only continue for so long, and in Episode 11, he apologizes for being an asshole on her first day, acknowledging it was inappropriate. But she doesn’t buy it, pointing out that not everyone knows what he did (stealing pills), and to really atone, he has to own up to that.

In that moment, it doesn’t matter if Langdon is sincere, Briones tells TV Insider in the video interview above. She also points out that Santos kept his secret. “How bad can she really be? She could have been like, ‘He was a f**king addict,’ and start talking about it, but she’s not.”

Briones also points out that they’re similar in that “they’re both addicts in their own way. I mean, we’ve seen that she is dealing with self-harm tendencies she has for so long; that is a form of addiction. They are two sides of the same coin. And I think his apology, even if it was genuine, I think she still … So much anger has been pent up that I think there was no way it was going to go well,” she says.

But she hasn’t ruled out things changing between the two. “I think that first meeting is just so charged that she’s had so much anger and sadness about it, and so does he,” Briones says. “I think really no matter what, it was going to be an icy first day together. But I also think there is hope in the future for them to; if they can both just drop their bulls**t a little bit, they could work really well together. They could be fine, but I think it just takes time.”

She shares that she and Ball were “excited to finally have a moment like that,” and the episode’s writer, Valerie Chu, and director, Uta Briesewitz, were both on board with “making the most of it.”

They filmed multiple versions, and Briones is happy with the one that aired. “I think it perfectly encapsulates the tension there because also they’re in a hospital, they can’t necessarily scream at each other, but it’s hard not to have a bit of a blowout with all the tension that has been rising of 10 episodes of them just looking at each other from across the hospital seething,” she explains.

Watch the full video above for more from Isa Briones about Santos and Langdon and Santos’ self-harm.

The Pitt, Thursdays, 9/8c, HBO Max