What To Know Ghosts star Utkarsh Ambudkar discusses his directorial debut with the episode, “Michael Jackson Goes to HR.”

He reveals what advice his costar Rose McIver gave him about directing and discusses bringing on his Freestyle Love Supreme friend, Christopher Jackson as a guest star.

Ghosts‘ latest episode put Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) in the hot seat as he had to answer for Trevor’s (Asher Grodman) bad behavior during an HR meeting in Season 5’s installment, “Michael Jackson Goes to HR.” Warning: Spoilers for Ghosts Season 5 Episode 15 ahead!

But the episode wasn’t only special because Jay had to get directly involved with ghost drama, it was also because he was stepping behind the show camera for the first time, making his directorial debut. Ambudkar also had the unique experience of directing an episode that revolved heavily around his own character, forcing him to feel the full effect of splitting acting and directing duties.

As Jay ended up in HR, pretending to be “Michael Jackson,” he was faced with HR rep, Anthony, played by his Freestyle Love Supreme friend, Christopher Jackson. Ultimately, Anthony recognizes Jay from having listened to his podcast episode, leading to Trevor being put out of a job that will have financial repercussions on the Woodstone house.

Below, Ambudkar opens up about taking on his directorial duties, facing off against his friend in the boardroom, and tips he learned from costar and fellow director Rose McIver.

Was it difficult making your directorial debut with an episode that has such a Jay-heavy storyline?

Utkarsh Ambudkar: I forgot that I was acting in it. Even though I’m in probably 80 percent of the episode, day one, I was directing Isaac, Alberta, Creepy Dirk, Nigel, and Baxter in the opening scene, which we had created this awesome effect of Danielle’s hand going through her gramophone, and I was so meticulous about how I wanted to light Alberta for the whole episode to make her look like a romantic ingenue. I was so into that scene, having such a great time, and then the next scene I was in with myself and all the ghosts and Sam, and… I forgot to prep any of the acting stuff. So I’m sitting there, and I’m like, “Oh my god, I don’t know any of my lines. I forgot to do half of my job. I’m fully prepared as a director. I’ve choreographed everything, I’ve blocked everything. I know exactly what everyone else is doing, except for me.”

Our first AD,uy Matt, god bless him, just started laughing hysterically, and he was like, “You look very uncomfortable. This is really fun for me to watch you squirm like this.” And so he took some of the air out of the balloon, which was great, and made it a laughable moment, and then that shame gave me superpowers of memorization, and I was able to lock in pretty quickly after that.

But yes, it was a major challenge. It’s awkward and strange to be doing a scene with someone, and then I had to get over the feeling of disrespecting my scene partners to stop a scene and ask for an adjustment. I know nobody else felt it. It was my own sort of code of acting is you don’t tell what to do. I didn’t like that part. I’ve been an actor way longer than a director, so it was uncomfortable for me, but I would certainly do it again.

Well, maybe that helped ramp up Jay’s nervousness walking into the HR meeting. Did you get any advice from Rose McIver about directing as an actor on the show?

The truth is, Rose and I work so well together as an on-screen couple and as friends off-screen because we are so different. We are cut from completely different cloths, and as such, our approach to things is… we’re almost opposites to everything, but of course, I asked her because watching her direct was so inspiring. I do love the fact that she is a really well-prepared director. She’s in control of a set; she knows exactly what she wants. I don’t know that I took a lot of things technically from her, although it was more about how to deal with people, and she’s always been an open book. I will tell you, she gave me gold. She told me to get the cast and crew — specifically the crew — treats every single day.

Get everyone in a good mood?

Hell yeah, she was right! So every day she was like, “Listen, man, you got your acting check, which is really good and a blessing. And so this directing check you’re getting, just spend it on the crew.” And I did. I took her advice. Every day, they got donuts, cookies, and pizza. Everyone got something special every day thanks to Rose. She was spot on, and it made me feel good every day. It made everyone else’s tummies feel good, and so that was invaluable advice from my work wife, which I really appreciate.

This episode features Christopher Jackson as a guest star, who you’ve worked with on Freestyle Love Supreme. What was it like collaborating on this episode?

He was the first person I thought of for that role. I wanted one of my besties to be there, and I felt really proud that he could see me in that role and I could support him and vice versa, cause this is a guy who used to buy me lunch cause I couldn’t afford it, and now I get to be like, “Hey, look at me, big bro.” He took me out for dinner for my birthday that night.

Is there anyone else from your Freestyle Love Supreme crew that you’d like to see guest-star in Season 6?

I would love to see Daveed Diggs come. Wayne Brady would be great. Obviously, Lin would be so fun to see. You know, anyone from FLS would be awesome. Any one of my friends would be great. I’m in Montreal and can’t actually interact on camera with any of my colleagues. So, anyone who comes and plays a human being on Ghosts is my favorite person while they’re there.

Ghosts, Season 5, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS