Will Eric Stonestreet’s Rapunzel Return in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2? The Actor Says…

Amanda Bell
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Eric Stonestreet as Al in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 7, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
Zach Dilgard / Paramount+ with Showtime

What To Know

  • Dexter: Resurrection left fans with a major open end as to what’s next for Al a.k.a. Rapunzel, who managed to escape Dexter’s grasp in the Season 1 finale.
  • Here, the actor weighs in on the character’s mindset and potential future on the show.

Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) doesn’t like loose ends, that’s for sure, but there was one target that shockingly managed to get away from him at the end of Dexter: Resurrection‘s first season: Al, a.k.a. Rapunzel (Eric Stonestreet).

The deceptively kind killer was part of Leon Prater’s (Peter Dinklage) collective of notorious mass murderers and took a turn showing off his chillingly gleeful attack on a woman running through a park with a ponytail, which he then took home as a souvenir after strangling her.

Though Dexter was able to infiltrate the club by pretending to be Red a.k.a. Dark Passenger and eliminating nearly everyone in it — Lowell a.k.a. the Tattoo Collector (Neil Patrick Harris), Mia a.k.a. Lady Vengeance (Krysten Ritter), and Gareth a.k.a. Gemini Killer (David Dastmalchian) — jolly old Al was too busy rushing back to his model home life in Wisconsin to try for baby number five with the missus to meet with Dexter … and, then, wind up on his table.

After declining Dexter’s offer and throwing his Prater-provided burner phone out of the window, one might be left to wonder whether Al had seen through Dexter’s charade just in time to save his own skin. But the actor portraying him doesn’t think that’s the case.

“I don’t think he did, but Clyde [Phillips, creator] and Scott [Reynolds, writer] really can — that’s a great thing about being writers, they can say, ‘Oh yeah, that’s what we thought all along,'” the actor told TV Insider. “I don’t believe so, and that’s a testament to just Michael and Dexter being good at their job.”

8 Burning Questions for 'Dexter: Resurrection' Season 2
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8 Burning Questions for 'Dexter: Resurrection' Season 2

“I think Al’s a little more upward and outward living and sort of a little more ‘golly shucks’ than being able to pick up on that,” Stonestreet continued. “I think he becomes keen to it at some point.”

As for whether fans can expect to see the return of Al in the show’s future, well, Stonestreet teased, “Nobody really ever gets away from Dexter. That’s a reality. I mean, when I was sitting there, on set, I was like, ‘How many people have gotten away from Dexter?’ And producers like, ‘Not many.’ So who knows what’s in Al’s future is all I can say about that.”

Dexter: Resurrection is currently ramping up on Season 2, with several major casting announcements made already: Not only will Uma Thurman reprise her role as Charley, but Brian Cox has joined the line-up as Don Framt a.k.a. New York Ripper, and Dan Stevens has also joined the fold as Owen Stark a.k.a. the Five Borough Killer.

Dexter: Resurrection, Paramount+

– Reporting by Meaghan Darwish

Dexter: Resurrection key art
Michael C. Hall

Michael C. Hall

Jack Alcott

Jack Alcott

James Remar

James Remar

David Zayas

David Zayas

Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage

Krysten Ritter

Krysten Ritter

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman

Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine

Dominic Fumusa

Dominic Fumusa

Emilia Suárez

Emilia Suárez

Eric Stonestreet

Eric Stonestreet

Full Cast & Crew

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