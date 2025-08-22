Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) got a new lease on life at the beginning of Dexter: Resurrection, and it looks like he’ll be here to stay … at least, for a little while.

Ahead of the final episodes of the first season, Paramount+ is reportedly planning to open up a writers’ room for a second season of the latest Dexter spinoff.

So what do we know about Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 so far? Here’s a look.

Is Dexter: Resurrection renewed for Season 2?

Not officially. However, according to Variety, Paramount+, the streaming home for the series, is opening a writers’ room for a potential second season. The trade reports that the July 11 premiere episode boasted 4.4 million viewers in the first seven days of its debut on the platform.

The news coincides with the company’s decision not to move forward with a second season of the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin, which was renewed in April but will reportedly not go forward. Variety reports that executives at Paramount, which recently merged with Skydance, want to focus instead on the version of Dexter with Hall in the lead.

What will happen in Dexter: Resurrection Season 2?

Details about what the second season of the show might entail have not been released, but chances are good that it will continue to follow Dexter on his serial killer-hunting journey. In the series, Dexter survives the seemingly grave wounds he received at the end of the prior sequel series Dexter: New Blood. He then moves to New York to reunite with estranged son Harrison (Jack Alcott) and protect him from the investigators tailing him after he commits a deadly crime of passion, including OG Dexter favorite, Angel Batista (David Zayas).

The series also features Peter Dinklage as billionaire venture capitalist and serial killer obsessive Leon Prater, Uma Thurman as his trusted right-hand associate Charley, and Eric Stonestreet as Al a.k.a. Rapunzel. The first season also introduced (and quickly took away) Neil Patrick Harris as Lowell a.k.a. the Tattoo Collector, Krysten Ritter as Mia a.k.a. Lady Vengeance, and David Dastmalchian as Gareth a.k.a. the Gemini Killer.

Who will star in Dexter: Resurrection Season 2?

With two episodes still left in the season, it’s anyone’s guess who’ll survive the events of Season 1 and potentially return for Season 2. But chances are, Hall will almost certainly reprise his role as Dexter.

