8 Burning Questions for ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2

Amanda Bell
Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 10, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+.
Zach Dilgard / Paramount+

Dexter: Resurrection

[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for Dexter: Resurrection‘s Season 1 finale, “And Justice for All.”]

The finale for Dexter: Resurrection‘s first season saw Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) fully ready to embrace his place as a serial killer vigilante, with a list of new targets already in hand.

In it, Dexter managed to escape Leon Prater’s (Peter Dinklage) vault, with the help of Harrison (Jack Alcott), disguising himself as a cater waiter for the gala. Prater caught Harrison in the act of trying to escape and lured Dexter back to the vault with his son at gunpoint, professing that his shooting of Angel Batista (David Zayas) made him in tune with his own “urge,” and he wanted Harrison to be his first. Dexter offered himself as a trade but signaled for Harrison to use the injection he’d given him before to take Prater down. Indeed, the billionaire soon found himself on Dexter’s table while the gala crowd below chanted his name, and Dexter knifed him in the chest but refused to make a blood slide of him.

After that, Dexter used Prater’s chartered yacht to dispose of his body out by the Statue of Liberty and monologued that he now embraced his identity as the vigilante serial killer, caressing a batch of killer files with Al (Eric Stonestreet) on top.

The finale left room for plenty more exploration in Season 2, which is reportedly in the works, so here are our biggest questions.

Uma Thurman as Charley in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 10, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+.
Zach Dilgard / Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Is Charley gone for good?

While he was still trapped in the vault, Dexter found Prater’s stash of files, including one that could be quite incriminating for his enforcer, Charley (Uma Thurman). Dexter informed her of the files, with photos, and offered to destroy them in exchange for his and Harrison’s safe escape, but she declined the offer. Instead, she decided to quit Prater’s service and threatened to go scorched-earth on him if he didn’t continue to pay for her mother’s medical treatments.

With Prater now dead, though, that money train is going to come to a crashing halt. Plus, there’s still the matter of that pesky file. So even though we last saw her taking her mother back to their former family home in Amherst, could she ever return?

L-R: Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan and Emily C. Kimball as Gigi Jones in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 8, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+.
Zach Dilgard / Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Is Harrison's girlfriend going to be a problem?

Harrison seems really happy with Gigi (Emily Kimball), but you gotta wonder about the wisdom of him dating someone who’s a budding detective when his father is a serial killer and he’s got some blood on his hands, too. The last shot of them dancing together proved Harrison can still feel joy, despite everything he’s seen and done, but as they get closer, could Gigi become a problem for the Morgan men?

Eric Stonestreet as Al in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 7, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
Zach Dilgard / Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Will Al be expecting Dexter?

Al a.k.a. Rapunzel was the only member of the killers club to escape Dexter’s grasp. Since Dexter doesn’t like unfinished business — and was reminded of Al’s atrocities when he looked at the vault room display of his ponytail souvenirs — we can be pretty certain he’s going to go after him… and now he’s got a file full of helpful info on the guy, to boot.

The question is, though, whether Al is going to be prepared for that visit. When Dexter called Al on his way out of town, Al politely declined to meet up with him anywhere and promptly threw his phone out the window. So did the guy know he should distrust “Red”? And what will happen when he finds out about Prater’s fate? Will he be expecting a visit from Dexter up in Wisconsin?

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 7, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
Zach Dilgard / Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Who are the new serial killers Dexter's going after?

Al’s file was just one of several Dexter snuck out of the vault, and the rest were: Midnight Mangler, Jawsplitter, Sleepy Eyed Stranger, and the Yonkers Slayer. So who are these other killers, and will we get to see them in Season 2?

L-R: Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan and Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 10, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+.
Zach Dilgard / Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

What will happen to the New York Ripper?

After years of obsession, Claudette Wallace (Kadia Saraf) has finally found out the identity of the New York Ripper. In the vault, Melvin Oliva (Dominic Fumusa) pointed her to a file for Don Framt, which is the apparent real name of the elusive killer she’s been after for so long.

So now that they know who he is, what’s going to happen to the New York Ripper? Will we get to finally see him on screen?

L-R: David Zayas as Angel Batista, Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace, Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 8, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+.
Zach Dilgard / Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Do the detectives finally believe Batista?

Angel was quite frustrated throughout the last episodes of the season that his theories weren’t being taken seriously by the detectives. Now that they’ve found his body, however, are they going to start revisiting his claim that Dexter is the real Bay Harbor Butcher?

L-R: David Zayas as Angel Batista, C.S. Lee as Masuka and Desmond Harrington as Quinn in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 3, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
Zach Dilgard / Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Is Joey Quinn going to seek vengeance for Batista?

Joseph Quinn (Desmond Harrington) reached out to Angel, not knowing that he was lying on the vault floor dead, to ask him to come home to Miami. At this point, Quinn knows that Batista was in New York on a case, but while he was in Miami, Batista kept the details of it quiet. So when he finds out what happened to Angel, will Quinn reconnect with Claudette and hear about Dexter? And if so, will he come looking for revenge?

Christian Camargo as Brian Moser in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 10, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+.
Zach Dilgard / Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

What other ghostly visits can we expect Dexter to have?

This season saw a lot of familiar faces return to the screen as apparitions in Dexter’s mind, including Arthur Miller a.k.a. the Trinity Killer (John Lithgow), Miguel Prado (Jimmy Smits), James Doakes (Erik King), and, in the finale, Brian Moser a.k.a. the Ice Truck Killer (Christian Camargo). If and when the show returns for Season 2, are we going to see even more blasts from the past return as ghosts of conscience for Dexter? And if so, who?

Dexter: Resurrection, Paramount+

Dexter: Resurrection




