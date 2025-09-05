8 Burning Questions for ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2

[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for Dexter: Resurrection‘s Season 1 finale, “And Justice for All.”]

The finale for Dexter: Resurrection‘s first season saw Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) fully ready to embrace his place as a serial killer vigilante, with a list of new targets already in hand.

In it, Dexter managed to escape Leon Prater’s (Peter Dinklage) vault, with the help of Harrison (Jack Alcott), disguising himself as a cater waiter for the gala. Prater caught Harrison in the act of trying to escape and lured Dexter back to the vault with his son at gunpoint, professing that his shooting of Angel Batista (David Zayas) made him in tune with his own “urge,” and he wanted Harrison to be his first. Dexter offered himself as a trade but signaled for Harrison to use the injection he’d given him before to take Prater down. Indeed, the billionaire soon found himself on Dexter’s table while the gala crowd below chanted his name, and Dexter knifed him in the chest but refused to make a blood slide of him.

After that, Dexter used Prater’s chartered yacht to dispose of his body out by the Statue of Liberty and monologued that he now embraced his identity as the vigilante serial killer, caressing a batch of killer files with Al (Eric Stonestreet) on top.

The finale left room for plenty more exploration in Season 2, which is reportedly in the works, so here are our biggest questions.