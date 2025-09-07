The MTV Video Music Awards show has been a yearly hallmark of the music industry for three decades, and the tradition continues on Sunday (September 7) night in New York’s UBS Arena.

The star-studded awards show pre-announced a few key wins — Mariah Carey (with the Video Vanguard Award), Busta Rhymes (Rock the Bells Visionary Award), and Ricky Martin (Latin Icon Award) — but the rest are being doled out with shiny moonperson trophies to the voted-in winners of the night’s biggest prizes in real time.

Here’s a look at all of the 2025 MTV VMAs winners (noted in bold), and keep refreshing for additional updates throughout the night!

MTV Push Performance of the Year

WINNER: January 2025 – KATSEYE – “Touch” – HYBE/Geffen Records

August 2024 – Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE

September 2024 – Ayra Starr – “Last Heartbreak Song” – Mavin Records/Republic Records

October 2024 – Mark Ambor – “Belong Together” – Hundred Days Records/Virgin Music

November 2024 – Lay Bankz – “Graveyard” – Artist Partner Group Inc.

December 2024 – Dasha – “Bye Bye Bye” – Warner Records

February 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – “KEHLANI” – 300 Entertainment

March 2025 – Leon Thomas – “YES IT IS” – EZMNY Records/Motown Records

April 2025 – Livingston – “Shadow” – Republic Records

May 2025 – Damiano David – “Next Summer” – Sony Italy/Arista Records

June 2025 – Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song” – Island

July 2025 – ROLE MODEL – “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out” – Interscope Records

Song of the Year

WINNER: ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records

Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records

Gracie Abrams – “I Love You, I’m Sorry” – Interscope Records

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile” – Interscope Records

Lorde – “What Was That” – Republic Records

Tate McRae – “Sports Car” – RCA Records

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records

Artist of the Year

WINNER: Lady Gaga – Interscope Records

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Kendrick Lamar – pgLang/Interscope Records

Morgan Wallen – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

The Weeknd – XO/Republic Records

Song of Summer

WINNER: Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching”

Addison Rae – “Headphones On”

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Benson Boone – “Mystical Magical”

BigXthaPlug featuring Bailey Zimmerman – “All the Way”

Chappell Roan – “The Subway”

Demi Lovato – “Fast”

Doja Cat – “Jealous Type”

Huntr/x: Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami – “Golden”

Jessie Murph – “Blue Strips”

Justin Bieber – “Daisies”

Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng and Shenseea – “Shake It to the Max (Fly) (remix)”

Morgan Wallen featuring Tate McRae – “What I Want”

Ravyn Lenae featuring Rex Orange County – “Love Me Not”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Sombr – “12 to 12”

Best New Artist

WINNER: Alex Warren – Atlantic Records

Ella Langley – SAWGOD/Columbia Records

Gigi Perez – Island

Lola Young – Island

sombr – SMB Music/Warner Records

The Marías – Nice Life/Atlantic Records

Best Alternative

WINNER: sombr – “back to friends” – SMB Music/Warner Records

Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song” – Island

Imagine Dragons – “Wake Up” – KIDinaKorner/Interscope Records

Lola Young – “Messy” – Island

mgk & Jelly Roll – “Lonely Road” – EST 19XX/Interscope Records

The Marías – “Back to Me” – Nice Life/Atlantic Records

Best Country (new category)

WINNER: Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?” – Columbia Records

Chris Stapleton – “Think I’m in Love with You” – Mercury Nashville

Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You” – CoJo Music / Warner Music Nashville

Jelly Roll – “Liar” – BBR Music Group/BMG/Republic Records

Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU” – Broken Bow Records

Morgan Wallen – “Smile” – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records

Best R&B

WINNER: Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous” – gamma.

Chris Brown – “Residuals” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – “MUTT (REMIX)” – EZMNY Records/Motown Records

PARTYNEXTDOOR – “N o C h i l l” – OVO Sound

Summer Walker – “Heart of a Woman” – LVRN/Interscope Records

SZA – “Drive” – Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records

Best K-Pop

WINNER: LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE – “Born Again” – Lloud Co./RCA Records

aespa – “Whiplash” – SM Entertainment/Virgin Music Group

JENNIE – “like JENNIE” – OA Entertainment/Columbia Records

Jimin – “Who” – BIGHIT MUSIC

JISOO – “earthquake” – Warner Records

Stray Kids – “Chk Chk Boom” – JYP/IMPERIAL/Republic

ROSÉ – “toxic till the end” – Atlantic Records

Best Afrobeats

WINNER: Tyla – “PUSH 2 START” – FAX Records/Epic Records

Asake & Travis Scott – “Active” – YBNL Nation/EMPIRE

Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – “TaTaTa” – Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records

MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)” – gamma.

Rema – “Baby (Is It a Crime)” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / Interscope Records

Tems ft. Asake – “Get It Right” – RCA Records/Since ’93

Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – “Piece of My Heart” – Starboy/RCA Records

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

WINNER: Mariah Carey

Rock the Bells Visionary Award

WINNER: Busta Rhymes

Latin Icon Award

WINNER: Ricky Martin

Still to be announced…

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records

Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile” – Interscope Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records

Best Pop Artist (new category)

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Charli xcx – Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber – Def Jam Recordings

Lorde – Republic Records

Miley Cyrus – Columbia Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

Tate McRae – RCA Records

Best Collaboration

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)” – Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “luther” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile” – Interscope Records

Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – “Pour Me a Drink” – Mercury Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records

Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Sunset Blvd” – SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records

Best Pop

Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Record

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile” – Interscope Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island

Best Hip-Hop

Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records

Drake – “NOKIA” – OVO/Santa Anna/Republic

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records

GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – CMG/Interscope Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

LL COOL J ft. Eminem – “Murdergram Deux” – Def Jam Recordings

Travis Scott – “4X4” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records

Best Rock

Coldplay – “ALL MY LOVE” – Atlantic Records

Evanescence – “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series ‘Devil May Cry‘)” – Netflix Music

Green Day – “One Eyed Bastard” – Reprise Records/Warner Records

Lenny Kravitz – “Honey” – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH

Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine” – Warner Records

twenty one pilots – “The Contract” – Fueled By Ramen

Best Latin

Bad Bunny – “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” – Rimas Entertainment

J Balvin – “Rio” – Capitol Records

KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” – Bichota Records/Interscope Records

Peso Pluma – “LA PATRULLA” – Double P Records

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – “Khé?” – Sony Music US Latin

Shakira – “Soltera” – Sony Music US Latin

Best Album

Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Rimas Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar – GNX – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga – Mayhem – Interscope Records

Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet – Island

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow – XO/Republic Records

Best Long Form Video

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records

Bad Bunny – “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)” – Rimas Entertainment

Damiano David – “FUNNY little STORIES” – Sony Italy/Arista Records

Mac Miller – “Balloonerism” – Warner Records

Miley Cyrus – “Something Beautiful” – Columbia Records

The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow” – XO/Republic Records

Video for Good

Burna Boy – “Higher” – Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records

Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Younger and Hotter Than Me” – SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records

Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – “Sleepwalking” – Arista Records

Best Direction

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island

Best Art Direction

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records

Lorde – “Man of the Year” – Republic Records

Miley Cyrus – “End of the World” – Columbia Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records

Best Cinematography

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records

Miley Cyrus – “Easy Lover” – Columbia Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island

Best Editing

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island

Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (from ‘F1® The Movie’)” – Atlantic Records

Best Choreography

Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records

FKA twigs – “Eusexua” – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records

Tyla – “PUSH 2 START” – FAX Records/Epic Records

Zara Larsson – “Pretty Ugly” – Epic Records

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island

Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (from ‘F1® The Movie’)” – Atlantic Records

The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow” – XO/Republic Records