All the Best Fan Reactions to Ricky Martin, Doja Cat & More 2025 VMAs Moments
The VMAs are nothing without their viewers!
On September 7, 2025, musical artists from across the globe hit the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, to celebrate the creators behind the last year of music and the musical legends who paved the way at the MTV Video Music Awards. With LL Cool J at the wheel, the event will honor Mariah Carey (Video Vanguard Award), Busta Rhymes (Rock the Bells Visionary Award), and Ricky Martin (Latin Icon Award).
Throughout the night, viewers can expect to see performances from artists such as Alex Warren, J Balvin ft. DJ Snake, Sabrina Carpenter, sombr, Conan Gray, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, and Tate McRae, as well as a rumored performance by Ariana Grande.
As the stars take the stage, fans have been quick to take to social media with their unfiltered reactions to all of the performances, winners, and presenters at the VMAs.
Scroll to find out how fans are reacting to your favorite artists and notable moments at the MTV VMAs!
Doja Cat takes the stage to perform ‘Jealous Type’
OH DOJA CAT COMPLETELY CHEWED THIS UP OMFG ICONIC😭😭😭 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/uoq72Bd60u
— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) September 8, 2025
Doja had Kenny G performing with her! Ohhh the icon you are! Such an amazing performer #VMAs pic.twitter.com/HIgmleo8eS
— Shar ✨ (@SHAR_Quality) September 8, 2025
Ricky Martin reminds everyone he’s still got it
ricky martin’s fine ass on my screen pic.twitter.com/tZXX5Mtm1H
— joão (@house0fwaxxx) September 8, 2025
half of my timeline being bored at Ricky Martin meanwhile i’m in my living room like #VMAs pic.twitter.com/YoQqk6uekL
— kara (@allwehaveisIove) September 8, 2025
Ariana Grande busts a move after her surprise appearance
Ariana Grande disfrutando de la noche🥹#VMAs
— Team Arianator Latam☼ (@teamarianatorr) September 8, 2025
I truly think she sometimes forget that SHE IS THE ARIANA GRANDE.pic.twitter.com/kTkHuOBGtj
— s ☼ (@sunshinesnati0n) September 8, 2025
BLACKPINK’s Rosé becomes the first K-pop artist to win Song of the Year with ‘APT’
rosé’s speech couldve been 1 hour longer and i would still be listening to every word
— currently clowning for BP3 (@sauritgaurs) September 8, 2025
Hoping for @BLACKPINK Group of the Year 🙏🏻🙏🏻
I want that silver thing for my other girls Jennie and Jisoo too 🙏🏻🙏🏻😭 #VMAs https://t.co/6eGKjSCVeD
— ✨JenChuLiChaeng✨ (@Satisfied_Blink) September 8, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter debuts ‘Tears’ with a wet dance break
im watching sabrina carpenter perform tears with my MOM. this is so awkward
— ꒰ ⚢ four / squid 💤 ୭ ˚. ᵎᵎ (@xbfbkisser) September 8, 2025
was that sabrina carpenter or did she just get over taken by the spirit of christina aguilera and britney spears
— kenzie ♡ (@worstbehaviuorr) September 8, 2025
Mariah Carey wins her first VMA
Ariana Grande is adorable and seeing her fan out over Mariah Carey after being compared to her for years is so sweet
— 🌸 𝔐𝔦𝔯𝔞𝔠𝔩𝔢 🌸 (@eclarim_) September 8, 2025
It’s not close enough to Christmas- Mariah Carey is still partially frozen. 😭
— Nikki (@OKCNikki) September 8, 2025
MOM & DAUGHTER!!! MARIAH CAREY AND ARIANA GRANDE!!! #VMAS pic.twitter.com/pfeEH0aCOB
— braian ♿ (@braiangtr) September 8, 2025
Lady Gaga performs at Madison Square Garden
kinda iconic how Lady Gaga basically said “this #VMAs crowd just isn’t big enough…” and rode over to Madison Square Garden to perform her music for her own sold-out crowd. pic.twitter.com/YtuJfQcQDI
— the prototype. (@TaylorInChief) September 8, 2025
I should be able to log Lady Gaga’s VMA performance on Letterboxd
— Jack Vrolyk (@im_funipromise) September 8, 2025
MTV Video Music Awards 2025, Sunday, September 7, 8/7c, MTV & CBS