Ricky Martin and Doja Cat at the VMAs 2025
The VMAs are nothing without their viewers!

On September 7, 2025, musical artists from across the globe hit the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, to celebrate the creators behind the last year of music and the musical legends who paved the way at the MTV Video Music Awards. With LL Cool J at the wheel, the event will honor Mariah Carey (Video Vanguard Award), Busta Rhymes (Rock the Bells Visionary Award), and Ricky Martin (Latin Icon Award).

Throughout the night, viewers can expect to see performances from artists such as Alex Warren, J Balvin ft. DJ Snake, Sabrina Carpenter, sombr, Conan Gray, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, and Tate McRae, as well as a rumored performance by Ariana Grande.

As the stars take the stage, fans have been quick to take to social media with their unfiltered reactions to all of the performances, winners, and presenters at the VMAs.

Scroll to find out how fans are reacting to your favorite artists and notable moments at the MTV VMAs!

Doja Cat takes the stage to perform ‘Jealous Type’

Ricky Martin reminds everyone he’s still got it

Ariana Grande busts a move after her surprise appearance

BLACKPINK’s Rosé becomes the first K-pop artist to win Song of the Year with ‘APT’

Sabrina Carpenter debuts ‘Tears’ with a wet dance break

Mariah Carey wins her first VMA

Lady Gaga performs at Madison Square Garden

