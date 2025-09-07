The VMAs are nothing without their viewers!

On September 7, 2025, musical artists from across the globe hit the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, to celebrate the creators behind the last year of music and the musical legends who paved the way at the MTV Video Music Awards. With LL Cool J at the wheel, the event will honor Mariah Carey (Video Vanguard Award), Busta Rhymes (Rock the Bells Visionary Award), and Ricky Martin (Latin Icon Award).

Throughout the night, viewers can expect to see performances from artists such as Alex Warren, J Balvin ft. DJ Snake, Sabrina Carpenter, sombr, Conan Gray, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, and Tate McRae, as well as a rumored performance by Ariana Grande.

As the stars take the stage, fans have been quick to take to social media with their unfiltered reactions to all of the performances, winners, and presenters at the VMAs.

Scroll to find out how fans are reacting to your favorite artists and notable moments at the MTV VMAs!

Doja Cat takes the stage to perform ‘Jealous Type’

OH DOJA CAT COMPLETELY CHEWED THIS UP OMFG ICONIC😭😭😭 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/uoq72Bd60u — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) September 8, 2025

Doja had Kenny G performing with her! Ohhh the icon you are! Such an amazing performer #VMAs pic.twitter.com/HIgmleo8eS — Shar ✨ (@SHAR_Quality) September 8, 2025

Ricky Martin reminds everyone he’s still got it

ricky martin’s fine ass on my screen pic.twitter.com/tZXX5Mtm1H — joão (@house0fwaxxx) September 8, 2025

half of my timeline being bored at Ricky Martin meanwhile i’m in my living room like #VMAs pic.twitter.com/YoQqk6uekL — kara (@allwehaveisIove) September 8, 2025

Ariana Grande busts a move after her surprise appearance