What To Know Your Friends and Neighbors‘ next episode will feature a very tender exchange between exes Coop and Mel.

Here, find an exclusive sneak peek of the episode and other details.

The acrominy is over for the Cooper family in this Your Friends and Neighbors sneak peek.

In TV Insider’s exclusive first look at Season 2 Episode 3, “We Were Never Supposed to Get This Old,” Coop (Jon Hamm) and his ex Mel (Amanda Peet) have a moment of commiseration over their parenting woes as Mel laments the recent developments with their daughter, Tori (Isabel Gravitt), who has roundly rejected their desires for her to go to Princeton.

“Girls push back against their mothers. It’s a thing. It’ll pass,” Coop promises her in the clip.

“I guess you’re just thrilled you get her all to yourself,” she fires back.

“Well, it’s not the worst. If I’m being honest, my house can be a little lonely,” he says, frankly. “I mean, I lived with you guys for 18 years. It’s honestly kind of nice to have her slamming doors and rolling her eyes at me… This will run its course, Mel. She’s gonna need her mom.”

Tearfully, Mel says, “But she’s gonna be gone soon. Even if she doesn’t go to college, she’s off on her way. God, it just doesn’t seem that long ago we brought her home from the hospital, does it?”

Coop then joins her on a trip down memory lane. Check out the full clip for the rest of their tender exchange.

About the growth of these two characters as coparents, Jon Hamm told TV Insider at the show’s red carpet premiere, “I think that they’re like everybody. Nobody is stagnant in their growth emotionally, physically… and they’re going through with the events of the first season and with Coop being confronted with the possibility of jail time and all the other things that were very, very serious consequences, I think that put a lot of their relationship into sharp relief, and I think they kind of had to understand that there is still feeling there and they’re still obviously [sharing] responsibility given the children and whatnot, so I don’t think the final chapter is written on their relationship at all.”

What else is ahead in the episode? Well, the description for the segment tells us, “Ashe [James Marsden] offers Coop a deal he can’t refuse. Mel feuds with her neighbors over their new dog. Sam [Olivia Munn] goes on a date.”

Your Friends and Neighbors, Fridays, Apple TV