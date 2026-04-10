What To Know The second episode of Your Friends and Neighbors Season 2 finds Coop getting caught red-handed in a heist.

After being distracted by personal and professional issues, this twist catches him by surprise, and actor Jon Hamm weighed in on why.

Whoops! Looks like Andrew “Coop” Cooper (Jon Hamm) is in trouble again after the events of the second episode of the season, which arrived Friday (April 10). Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Your Friends and Neighbors Season 2 Episode 2.

Throughout the episode, Coop had quite a few things splitting his focus. Barney Choi (Hoon Lee) let him know that he needed to ramp up the pace on thefts — despite him having severe back pain from a fall on the last heist — to keep his fake portfolio afloat, and he needed to find a money launderer, the first candidate of which was not impressive. Meanwhile, Elena (Aimee Carrero) was already miffed about Barney’s involvement and outright refused to work with yet another tag-along.

Then, Mel (Amanda Peet) — who was already fuming over the prospect of facing perimenopause and a neighbor’s dog using her lush lawn as a toilet — was positively distraught to learn that their daughter Tori (Isabel Gravitt) was not only refusing her acceptance to Princeton, but might not be college-bound at all due to her disrespect of her parents’ failures of late. Yikes.

So when it came to his latest mark, he was quite distracted, and it could cost him.

Owen Ashe (James Marsden) opened up his home for all the world — at least, everyone in Westmont Village — to see in the Season 2 premiere. That meant Coop got a gander around his megamansion, and, apparently, spotted one of those unicorn collectible items he loves to boost. This time, it was a first edition of Edith Wharton‘s second-most-famous novel, The House of Mirth.

After Ashe made his evening plans very well known to Coop by arriving in a supersized stretch limo to pick up Hunter (Donovan Colan) for a date with his own daughter, promising they’d be home by midnight, Coop made his move. With Erin’s help — and intel that Ashe’s security system hadn’t yet been installed — he snuck into the house and lifted the book, quickly selling it for a nice price to Lu Varga (Randy Danson).

But when he arrived at his office, he found he had an unexpected visitor: Owen Ashe, wielding a phone with up-close footage of his burglary. Turns out, he has greatly underestimated his flashy new friend.

“He is disabused of that notion [that he’s an easy mark] very quickly,” Jon Hamm told TV Insider of the twist at the red carpet premiere for Season 2. “I think that he is under the false assumption that Ashe is very similar to most of the other folks in his neighborhood, and that is an assumption he does not want to make twice.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Ali (Lena Hall) got a promising job teaching music, but will she keep it? And Sam (Olivia Munn) went full mama bear on Maggie Haber (Anna Osceola) after she excluded Sam’s son from her daughter’s birthday party, despite him being just five years old and still grieving the death of his father.

Your Friends and Neighbors, Fridays, Apple TV

– Additional reporting by Leah Williams