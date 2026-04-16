What To Know Cupertino‘s leading stars, Mike Colter and Rachel Keller, headed to CBS Fest on Wednesday to promote their new addition.

Here, TV Insider talked to the duo to find out what’s ahead with this new legal drama.

There’s a new legal drama on the block for this fall, and it stars some familiar faces. Mike Colter and Rachel Keller headed to CBS Fest on Wednesday (April 15) to promote their new addition to the network’s fall 2026-2027 lineup, and TV Insider chatted with the stars to find out what to expect.

The Silicon Valley-set drama will feature Colter as Michael Price, who, after being fired by a Silicon Valley startup in a stock option theft scheme, teams up with a fellow fired attorney to represent victims of greedy tech gurus. Keller stars as Olivia.

The series reunites Colter with Robert and Michelle King of Evil, and the actor said it’s an “embarrassment of riches” to work with them again. “People always go, ‘Oh, how’s it going? How the scripts going?’ And I’m going, ‘I feel like I’m the worst person to ask because I have been doing this with them for a very long time now. So I don’t have perspective anymore. I just think it’s always great.’ And so I have to sit there and go, ‘You know what? I’m gonna try to find something to complain about. But I can’t.'”

As for what audiences can expect from the series itself, Keller teased, “They’re gonna learn more about what’s happening right now in these big tech companies and AI — maybe things that they didn’t realize they were already kind of seeing, experiencing on the daily. I think it’s just a good way for people to learn about what’s going on in our tech world right now.”

While the series hails from the same dynamic duo behind fellow law dramas The Good Wife and The Good Fight, both of which Colter guest-starred in, the actor assures there’s no connective tissue between them. “These are different worlds. It’s not the same. Same writers, different worlds,” he explained.

Cupertino is one of the new additions heading to CBS this fall, and it’s expected to air on Thursday nights at 10/9c, following Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, fellow newcomer Eternally Yours, and Elsbeth. It also stars Renée Elise Goldsberry as Renee, Busy Philipps as Natalia, Ella Stiller as Christy, and Nik Dodani as Vik. Recurring cast members include Joe Morton as Bayard and Rob McClure as Bo.

Cupertino, Series Premiere, Fall 2026 TBD, CBS

– Reporting by Erin Maxwell