What To Know LL Cool J returns as Sam Hanna in the April 21 episode of NCIS ahead of his new spinoff in the fall.

Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover tease what we’ll see with their characters and Sam.

Katrina Law wants to cross paths with Scott Caan’s new NCIS: New York character after working with him on Hawaii Five-0.

It’s a good time to be a fan of NCIS and specifically of one of LA‘s characters, Sam Hanna. Not only is LL Cool J reprising his role in a new spinoff alongside Scott Caan, NCIS: New York for the fall, but he’s also back on NCIS in the Tuesday, April 21, episode.

“Jimmy and Sam get stuck in an elevator together, and we got to figure our way out of that,” Brian Dietzen told TV Insider at CBS Fest on Wednesday, April 15. “And Sam is a guy with some words of wisdom, so he’s really helping Jimmy through some stuff. Jimmy’s had a tough couple of years. It’s a really fun, fun special episode.”

The two characters were great together during the three-show crossover with NCIS: Hawai’i in 2023 when they, along with Jane (Vanessa Lachey) were kidnapped, so this should be entertaining. Kasie’s also going to have some stuff with Sam, Diona Reasonover revealed.

“There’s also a Sam and Kasie special little storyline,” she shared. “That’s very cool because for me, I was so nervous to film and it’s one of the few times I actually got nervous. But I mean, Todd is just the best. LL Cool J is so nice.”

With this crossover coming up, we couldn’t help but wonder who the NCIS cast would love to see guest star on the mothership from across the franchise. Dietzen named Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah‘s Deeks and Kensi “together,” saying that “would be so fun.” (Ruah has popped up on the mothership since LA ended, in the franchise’s 1000th episode and has directed on there as well.)

Reasonover wants to see Ernie, from Hawai’i again, pointing out “he’s little more help in the lab,” and Dietzen agreed that “Jason Antoon is fantastic.”

Meanwhile, Katrina Law wants to reunite with her former Hawaii Five-0 costar, Caan. “Having him cross over would be like a weird universe — not only a universe crossover but then a show crossover,” she said. Dietzen asked if he’s going to play the same character (Detective Danny “Danno” Williams), considering that show’s crossover with NCIS: LA, but all signs point to him being someone new, described only as a “roguish special agent.” Law pointed out she’s not playing the same character.

“I hope there’s a moment where you guys look at each other in the bullpen and you’re like, ‘Do I know you?’ ‘No,'” Reasonover said, and Law agreed that she’d like to “a nice little meta [moment].”

What are you hoping to see from LL Cool J back on NCIS? Let us know in the comments section below.

NCIS, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS

—Reporting by Erin Maxwell