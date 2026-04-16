Erika Eleniak Joins ‘Baywatch’ Reboot Cast, Reprising Her Role as Shauni

What To Know Erika Eleniak will reprise her role as Shauni McClain in the Baywatch reboot.

Shauni returns as a Santa Monica city councilwoman.

The reboot features a new cast alongside returning stars.

Erika Eleniak is reprising her Baywatch role in the upcoming Fox reboot series — marking the second original actor, so far, to join the cast.

On Wednesday, April 15, Eleniak took to Instagram to celebrate the big news.

“I’m so excited! I can’t wait to bring Shauni back to Baywatch!” she declared. “I’m also excited to meet the new cast and catch up with David Chokachi who’s bringing back Cody. Let’s go!”

In the reboot, Eleniak will reprise her role as Shauni McClain as a guest star. She played the lifeguard in Seasons 1 and 2 of the original Baywatch before departing the series at the beginning of Season 3.

Shauni, a former lifeguard, is now a Santa Monica city councilwoman, Variety reported. She will return to the beach to assist Hobie Buchannon (Stephen Amell) with the “Beach Games” between Baywatch and the Coast Guard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erika Eleniak (@officialerikaeleniak)

In the comments, fans joined Eleniak in celebrating the big news. One Instagram user exclaimed, “EPIC!!!! Can’t wait to see you back on TV reprising a familiar character. 😍😍😍.”

Another shared, “Yassss!!❤️🔥 So happy for you and the fans!!!xx👏👏👏.”

Someone else echoed, “That is so exciting @officialerikaeleniak !!!!! Watch out, world!!!!! Shauni is baack!!!!!!”

A different follower commented, “Shauni is back!!! We just need Billy Warlock on board.”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user wrote, “Yay!!! I can’t wait to see her back!!! 😍.”

Baywatch aired for 11 seasons from 1989 to 2001. In addition to Eleniak, Amell, and Chokachi, the reboot cast includes Jessica Belkin as Charlie Vale, Shay Mitchell as Trina, Hassie Harrison as Nat, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Brooks Nader as Selene, Noah Beck as Luke, Livvy Dunne as Grace, and Nadia Gray as Lisa.

What do you think of Eleniak joining the cast of the Baywatch reboot?

Baywatch reboot, series premiere, 2026–27 TV Season; Baywatch, streaming on MGM+ and Prime Video