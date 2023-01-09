[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the NCISverse Crossover, “Too Many Cooks” on NCIS, “Deep Fake” on Hawai’i, and “A Long Time Coming” on Los Angeles.]

For the first time ever, three NCISes cross over for a three-hour event — and not only is it a success (and pure entertainment), but it’s fun, with a case that makes sense for all these agents to be working on together, and gives us some great team-ups. And, to quote Callen (Chris O’Donnell), “all in all, I think it went pretty well. We should maybe think about doing this again sometime.”

First, a quick recap of the case: Agents from all over are flying in to DC for a FLETC professor’s retirement party. However, the professor is then found dead of an apparent suicide, and agents from NCIS, Hawai’i, and LA all jump in to investigate. The action moves from DC to Hawai’i — as do Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), Palmer (Brian Dietzen), and Sam (LL Cool J), when they’re kidnapped — and the CIA gets involved. It’s there that they learn that the hitman they’ve been after, Simon Williams, is actually a CIA assassination program. It was shut down, then restarted, and all the people dying are connected to it — including one operative who was going to testify at a high-level intelligence hearing.

The case moves to L.A., and the danger hits especially close to home when it’s discovered that Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) was part of the program — and is missing. But it’s actually Rountree (Caleb Castille) who’s kidnapped, and Kilbride reveals himself by taking the shot that kills the final CIA operative who was holding the agent (after members from all three teams working together subdue the men working for her).

Now, scroll down as we take a look at the most entertaining moments of the crossover, from the various team-ups to the mentions of Gibbs (who has connections to characters on all three shows) to the help they received from a surprising source.