Donald Trump Thinks Diet Soda Kills Cancer Cells, Dr. Oz Reveals

Donald Trump is known for taking down several diet sodas a day, and he told Dr. Mehmet Oz why he actually thinks consuming the drink is good for him. Dr. Oz appeared on Donald Trump Jr.‘s Triggered With Don Jr. podcast and revealed the president’s theory about the carbonated beverage.

“Your dad argues that diet soda is good for him because it kills grass, if poured on grass, so, therefore, it must kill cancer cells,” Dr. Oz told Trump’s eldest son.

He then recalled a conversation he had with the president on Air Force One recently. “I walk in there because he wants to talk about something, and he’s got an orange soft drink on his desk. He’s got a Fanta on the desk,” Oz continued. “And I say, ‘Are you kidding me?’ So he starts to, like, sheepishly grin. He says, ‘You know, this stuff’s good for me. It kills cancer cells.'”

Oz, who is the administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said Trump also insisted, of Fanta, “It’s fresh squeezed, so how bad could it be for you?”

Don Jr. defended his father by pointing out, “Maybe he’s onto something. Because I will say this: I know a lot of guys pushing 80 [and] not a lot have his level of energy, recall, stamina.” He also defended Trump for pushing the “Make America Healthy Again” movement, adding, “I think even if he’s not going to adhere to a perfect diet himself, I think he wants people to at least have the knowledge.”

During Trump’s first term in the White House, he had a button installed that allowed him to order Diet Cokes on the spot. The button was reinstalled when he took office for his second term in January 2025.

Of the commander-in-chief’s love for soda junk food, Oz revealed, “He doesn’t want to get sick, so he eats junk food, but it’s food made in large, reputable chains because they have quality control.”