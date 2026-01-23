MS NOW Medical Analyst ‘Concerned’ Over Trump’s Cognitive Health

What To Know Vin Gupta, a registered physician and medical analyst for MS NOW, expressed his growing worries about Donald Trump’s health.

He explained why he’s concerned, comparing Trump’s recent behavior to that of his father, who had “age-related cognitive decline.”

Gupta also pointed out some of Trump’s recent physical behavior that’s concerned him.

Vin Gupta, a medical analyst for MS NOW who also works as Amazon’s Chief Medical Officer, is worried about Donald Trump‘s health, noting the president’s apparent cognitive decline in an interview with Ben Meiselas.

Referencing Trump’s recent confusion of Greenland and Iceland, slurring of words, and inability to walk straight, Gupta compared the president’s recent behavior to that of his father, Fred Trump, who had “age-related cognitive decline” before his death in 1999.

“A lot of his family members have actually spoken out about this,” Gupta pointed out. “There’s a lot of similarities in what we’re seeing more and more frequently … we’re observing, the trends we first noticed a few months ago, there’s a symmetry between some of these earlier signs and what his father went through.”

Gupta made it clear that he did not have access to Trump’s medical records, but said that he’s “just observing the facts” when making his declaration about Trump’s health. “He’s the president, so I think the scrutiny is fair,” Gupta continued. “He has inattention. He loses his train of thought. Everyone is describing his speeches as meandering.”

The physician noted that Trump has difficulty “completing a sentence, tangential speech, and, of course, memory issues.” While Trump’s supporters have said that being “off the cuff” in speeches is just his “style,” Gupta said that the behavior is “getting worse,” and that a lot of the symptoms he referenced are consistent with diagnoses of early onset Alzheimer’s or cognitive decline. He also said Trump’s “acting out, behavior changes, lashing out, and acting unreasonable” could be consistent with a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

Noting that the above symptoms are just from his speeches, Gupta added, “We’ve said nothing when it comes to his gait, his ability to walk down the steps of Air Force 1 or across a red carpet. He does seem like he’s walking gingerly. Hard to know what to make of that, but when you couple that with all these other signs of his cognitive performance, it makes one wonder what’s actually happening behind the scenes.”